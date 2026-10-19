Former Warriors Star Thinks Yaxel Lendeborg Would Win Top Rookie Award

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is among the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to DeMarcus Cousins, a former Warriors star, Lendeborg has a great chance to win the top rookie honors this season because of his versatility and two-way potential, especially as the Warriors need solid contributions from him.

Cousins, however, made it clear that his original pick for Rookie of the Year is Sacramento Kings’ Darius Acuff.

“I think Yaxel has a chance at being Rookie of the Year this year. Darius Acuff is the lead candidate for me, but after him, I’m going with Yaxel with the ability to shoot the ball, put it on the floor, rebound, get to the basket,” Cousins, who played most of his NBA career with the Kings, said.

DeMarcus Cousins Praises Warriors Rookie Yaxel

Cousins, whose style of play resembled Lendeborg’s, believes the 24-year-old will be a constant threat for the Warriors.

“This kid has a lot of talent that hasn’t really been showcased as of yet and I think it will continue to show as the season goes on. So, I’m really high on this kid. I think he’s going to be a household name by the end of the season. If everybody is healthy, I do think [the Warriors] have a chance of getting into the playoffs,” he said

Lendeborg stands at 6 feet 9 inches with a massive 7-foot-4 wingspan and a strong 241-pound frame. He pairs center-like length with the fluid mobility, ball-handling, and speed of a wing player.

This unique physical toolkit enables him to act as a freight train in transition, grabbing defensive boards and single-handedly pushing the pace downhill for the Warriors where his power and body control allow him to finish efficiently.

As seen in the preseason, Lendeborg has evolved into a brilliant connective playmaker and an advanced weapon in the half-court.

If he wins Rookie of the Year, Lendeborg would join David Robinson, Malcolm Brogdon, and Elgin Baylor as the only players to win the award at 24 years old.

Steve Kerr Speaks On Yaxel Lendeborg’s Impact To The Warriors

Steve Kerr, who once coached DeMarcus Cousins with the Warriors and Team USA, complimented Lendeborg’s tools and basketball IQ.

Kerr believes Yaxel will carve out a prominent role with the Warriors in the upcoming season.

“He has a really good natural feel, and we have a direct need for him here,” Kerr said. “I can’t imagine a better situation for him. He’s going to have veteran leadership and a lot of playing time and a lot of coaching. And he embraces the coaching aspect of it.”

“We’re in a position now where we can be thinking of development and not just for Yaxel, but for our whole group.”

The Warriors need rookie Lendeborg to contribute immediately due to critical injuries and the narrowing championship window of their aging core, with key wing players Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody sidelined with serious knee injuries to start the 2026-2027 regular season,

Furthermore, Warriors pillars Stephen Curry (38) and Draymond Green (36) are also in the twilight of their careers and could not sustain a heavy load throughout the season.

The Warriors open the regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.