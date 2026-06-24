Warriors Get Good News on NBA Draft Pick Yaxel Lendeborg

The Golden State Warriors did not leave the 2026 NBA Draft with a long-term project who needs years before he can help Stephen Curry.

They left with Yaxel Lendeborg, and one prominent draft analyst liked the fit.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints gave the Warriors an A for selecting Lendeborg with the No. 11 pick, writing that the former Michigan forward was Golden State’s “second-best option” once Brayden Burries was off the board. ClutchPoints’ live draft tracker also reported that the Warriors fielded trade offers for the No. 11 pick but ultimately kept it and selected Lendeborg.

That matters because this was not a normal lottery pick for Golden State. The Warriors are trying to squeeze more winning out of an older core led by Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, which makes the pick less about distant upside and more about whether the rookie can survive meaningful NBA minutes quickly.

Lendeborg’s case is built around that exact premise.

Yaxel Lendeborg Gives Warriors a Rookie Who Can Play Early

The Warriors selected Lendeborg after a season in which he helped Michigan win the national championship and became one of the most decorated older prospects in the class.

NBA.com’s draft profile lists Lendeborg as a 2025-26 All-America Second Team selection, Big Ten Player of the Year, two-time Karl Malone Award finalist, two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year at UAB and a 2026 NCAA champion. He also led Michigan in scoring at 15.1 points per game and delivered major tournament performances, including 23 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists against Alabama in the Sweet 16.

That résumé explains why Siegel’s grade is meaningful for Warriors fans. Golden State did not simply take a productive college player; it took one of the few lottery-range prospects whose best selling point is readiness.

Maize n Brew described Lendeborg as one of the most experienced, versatile and physically prepared players in the draft class, noting his ability to defend multiple positions, pass and score inside and outside. The Michigan-focused outlet also pointed to his career-best 37.2% three-point shooting last season as a key part of his rising draft stock.

For the Warriors, that combination is the hook.

Lendeborg does not need to be a top scoring option as a rookie. Golden State already has Curry, Butler and other veterans to carry creation. What the Warriors need is a forward who can defend, rebound, keep the ball moving and make enough shots to stay on the floor.

That is the version of Lendeborg that makes the pick work.

Warriors Kept the Pick After Exploring Trade Interest

The draft-night context also helps explain why the positive grade landed well.

ClutchPoints reported that Golden State fielded trade interest at No. 11 before making the pick.

That is an important distinction. If the Warriors had used the pick on a younger, rawer prospect, the immediate question would have been whether they missed a chance to trade for veteran help. Lendeborg softens that concern because his game is closer to plug-and-play than developmental bet.

That is the kind of player Steve Kerr can usually find ways to use.

Lendeborg’s Story Gives the Pick Another Layer

There is also a personal side to why Lendeborg’s arrival has already drawn attention.

People reported that Lendeborg shared an emotional draft-night moment with his mother, Yissel Raposo, who has Stage 4 appendix cancer, after the Warriors selected him at No. 11. The scene became one of the memorable moments of the first round.

That does not change his scouting report, but it does help explain why his story is resonating beyond typical draft reaction. Lendeborg’s path — junior college, UAB, Michigan, national champion, lottery pick — is unusual. His age may lower the perceived ceiling for some evaluators, but it also gives Golden State a player who has already handled multiple levels, roles and expectations.

For a team still trying to win with Curry, that tradeoff makes sense.

The Warriors did not get a flawless prospect. Lendeborg will have to prove his shooting translates, define his defensive matchups and adjust to NBA spacing. But the early outside review is positive because the logic is easy to see.

Golden State kept the pick, drafted a mature two-way forward and added a rookie who should not need a long runway before competing for rotation minutes.

For a Warriors team operating on Curry’s timeline, that is good news.