Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Sends Strong Message After Summer League MVP Honor

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg was a man among boys during the Las Vegas Summer League and ultimately carried home all the hardware.

In Sunday’s championship game, Lendeborg led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes as the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 94-90, to win the Las Vegas Summer League championship.

Lendeborg was instrumental in helping the Warriors erase a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter with his defense, shotmaking, hustle and rebounding. However, the Warriors also got useful contributions from LJ Cryer (15 points and six assists) and Will Richard (13 points, four rebounds and two steals), while Deivon Smith poured in 21 points off the bench on 9-for-14 shooting from the field.

Notably, Lendeborg outplayed Cameron Boozer, the third pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Yaxel Lendeborg Eyes More Hardware

After his star-making performance, Lendeborg made it clear that he was eyeing more hardware in his first NBA campaign, and even sounded confident about helping Stephen Curry and Draymond Green win their fifth NBA championship.

“You know, what a great way to start my first year with the Warriors. Go Dubs!” an ecstatic Lendeborg said during Golden State’s victory celebration.

“This is what we do,” the rookie added, referencing the Warriors’ six championship banners. “Got the MVP, got the championship, let’s get another one next season!”

Warriors Rookie Ready to Contribute

It was evident during the Summer League that Lendeborg was a little more physically and mentally ready for the NBA, given that he spent six years in college and even captured an NCAA championship with the University of Michigan.

While some analysts believe the Warriors took a gamble by drafting a 23-year-old player with a lottery pick, others feel that Lendeborg justified the selection during the Summer League and is ready to contribute immediately to a veteran Warriors team.

Lendeborg feels the same way. After winning the Summer League MVP honor, the rookie forward detailed what he brings to the Warriors as a rookie.

“Well, I’ma bring a lot of energy,” he told ESPN after Golden State’s win.

“I’ma be the most energetic playing guy on the floor every night. I’ma try to bring as many positive vibes as possible. And for the Warriors, what a great way to start the run, you know, organization and the sponsorship.

“So let’s go, Dubs!”

Several Warriors veteran stars were on hand to watch Lendeborg during the Summer League, and were clearly excited with his skill set. The rookie has already received rave praise from Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy is most excited about Lendeborg’s ability to contribute in a multitude of ways, not just with scoring.

“The passing of the ball, The defensive stuff, whether it’s on the ball or off the ball. [He] connects some lineups with his size. … can play inside,” Dunleavy said of Lendeborg.

“He can play outside. So it probably makes our job in free agency a little easier.”