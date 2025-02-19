Warriors Sign Record-Breaking Point Guard Born With Polydactyly

The Golden State Warriors signed undrafted Yuri Collins to a 10-day contract to reach the minimum 14-man roster, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk reported on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The 6-foot Collins was born with polydactyly, a birth defect that results in extra fingers or toes. In Collins’ case, he was born with six fingers on his right hand.

However, it was surgically removed as soon as he was born.

The point guard out of St. Louis University did not need an extra finger in leading the NCAA in assists in 2022 and 2023 before he went undrafted. He set a school record and the fourth-most assists in Division I history with a career-high 20 assists (against only one turnover) in 80-63 win over Tennessee State in 2022.

After going undrafted in 2023, Collins joined the Warriors Summer League team and was subsequently signed to a training camp deal. He was later waived and joined the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.

In 15 G League games this season, Collins averaged 11.9 points and a 8.9 assists, third-most in the league.

Collins’ signing came after they signed Kevin Knox to a 10-day contract. Knox and Collins will take the 13th and 14th spots in the Warriors roster.

Draymond Green’s Championship Guarantee

The Warriors have $1.37 million cap room below the first apron after the Jimmy Butler trade and converting Quinten Post‘s two-way contract into a standard deal. But they opted not to use them on more expensive veteran players on the buyout market with a strong belief they have enough to make a playoff push.

Warriors outspoken forward Draymond Green made a bold declaration during the NBA All-Star Game telecast on TNT that the Warriors will win the championship this season after they acquired Butler.

“I think we were kinda heading in the wrong direction,” Green said of the Warriors before the Butler trade. “Thinking we would figure it out, and never figuring it out throughout the course of this year. And since he’s been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing that we’re going to win that game and that goes a long way in this league. … He’s brought back that belief. And I think we’re going to win the championship…”

The NBA Tip-Off on TNT crew made sure they heard Green right and let him repeat his bold statement.

“I’m sorry, I said I think we’re going to win the championship. But I lied. We are going to win the championship,” Green declared.

Green is emboldened by the Butler trade which fueled the Warriors’ 3-1 record before the NBA All-Star break.

Butler has given the Warriors a bona fide secondary star option next to Stephen Curry. The 35-year-old Butler averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists while making 8.5 of 10 free throw attempts in his first four games with the Warriors.

Steph Curry Responds to Draymond Green’s Bold Statement

Fresh off his second NBA All-Star MVP, Curry responded to Green’s comments with renewed energy.

“I’m excited,” Curry told reporters following Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. “I got Draymond [Green] on the telecast guaranteeing we’re winning a championship. I love the expectations and having something to play for. He’s lighting a fire, for sure.

“But all jokes aside, I think we finished the last four games 3-1 and we have a lot to figure out still, and I think 27 games or so left to make a push. All we want is just to get into a playoff series and have a fighting chance to be a tough out against anybody in the West, and we have a good opportunity in front of us to do that.”

Since Butler’s arrival, Curry is averaging 35.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr set a goal for a top-six finish that will guarantee them an outright playoff berth. It’s doable given the Warriors have the eight-easiest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Curry continued. “It’s basically a playoff game every single night, and that usually brings the best out of you.”