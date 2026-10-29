Rockets Announce Alperen Sengun Injury Status Update vs. Mavericks

The Houston Rockets will look to continue their unbeaten streak as they face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Houston is 5-0 to start the season, despite early injuries.

Alperen Sengun’s status remains uncertain after he missed the Rockets’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday with a back issue.

Houston has listed the All-Star center as questionable for Friday’s game while still monitoring the back injury. Guard Marcus Smart (forearm) is also listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the NBA’s official injury report lists Steven Adams (soleus) and Reed Sheppard (back) as out.

Alperen Sengun Noticed Back Discomfort in Win Over Hawks

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka provided insight on The Matt Thomas Show into Alperen Sengun’s injury after he felt discomfort in Monday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks.

“He said he felt something early in the game. In the first or second quarter,” Udoka said. “It tightened up a little bit, lower back area, got some imaging done, and saw a mild strain. Hopefully it’s short-term. A few games at most.”

Sengun missed the Rockets’ win over the Bucks on Wednesday, and may need to rest once again for Friday’s game against the Mavericks.

This is a huge blow to Houston’s lineup, especially with the start to Alperen Sengun’s season. In his first four games, Sengun is averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 58.1/66.7/76.9 shooting splits.

He is so far the Rockets’ leader in points, rebounds, and assists per game.

Kevin Durant Has ‘Taken a Step Back’ in Age-38 Season

Something is clearly clicking within the Houston Rockets organization, as they’ve won their first five games of the 2026-27 season. Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and the return of Fred VanVleet have helped Houston build strong momentum so far.

On the flip side, 38-year-old Kevin Durant appears to be taking a step back in his usage this campaign.

Before the Rockets’ win over the Bucks on Wednesday, Durant’s usage rate was 24.3 percent. This is the lowest of Durant’s career and a notch down from last season’s 27.1 percent, says The Athletic’s William Guillory.

“Durant has willingly taken a step back and given them the freedom to take more control on offense,” Guillory added. “Although his usage was at a career low last season, it felt like Houston couldn’t function on offense when Durant wasn’t on the floor because of the attention he draws and the spacing he provides when he doesn’t have the ball.”

Durant has played in all five games this season, averaging 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. Of course, it is a small sample in a long season, but it’s worth noting as the Rockets pursue contention in the Western Conference.