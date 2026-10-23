Carmelo Anthony Shares Why He Refused Bench Roles

The legendary NBA career of Carmelo Anthony ending a few years ago means he can speak freely about past subjects easier. Anthony now has a role on NBC’s NBA broadcasting team and his own weekly podcast discussing basketball. The topic of a veteran moving to the bench and becoming a mentor was brought up regarding Carmelo’s career and why he was so against that.

Anthony spoke on his podcast about why he never wanted to pivot to a mentor role off the bench:

“I can’t take a Taj Gibson role, and I respect somebody like Taj Gibson to the utmost. But for me to take that role, no, that’s not who I am. I can’t accept that. I don’t want to accept that role. If I can keep that spot open for somebody who’s willing to accept that role, then let’s do that. Once you’re seen in that light, that’s who you are. Even if it’s a kid who’s seeing you in that position, that’s the first thing that he’s going to see, which is the last thing of you. So now that’s the memory. These are things that I actually sat back and thought about.”

Carmelo feared that his reputation would change for the worse, and no teams would view him as anything more than a mentor. The Houston Rockets tenure of Anthony’s career started the drama about his unhappiness with a bench role. Team management sent Carmelo home shortly into the season due to not liking his attitude.

This Mindset Ended Carmelo Anthony’s Career Faster

Anthony still had talent left in his final years, but it was hard for him to find a role after the New York Knicks tenure. The duo of Carmelo and Amare Stoudemire failed to contend for an NBA Championship to eventually see Anthony traded.

A fresh start with the Oklahoma City Thunder saw Melo and Paul George joining Russell Westbrook for a new big three. Anthony was able to remain in the starting lineup, but the conversations about him potentially needing a bench move became prevalent.

Houston failed to find a role for Carmelo afterwards and saw his reputation falling apart. The Portland Trail Blazers gave Anthony his final starting role in the league. Carmelo finally accepted a bench role on the Los Angeles Lakers next, but the NBA appeared to be done with him.

Carmelo Anthony’s Comment Have Mixed Reactions

Anthony’s quote mirrored the fear that pundits and fans had about his mentality. Carmelo viewed himself above Gibson and other veterans who embraced the bench roles there to provide locker room leadership.

Today’s league will see many veterans having to navigate this same career path once the league wants them off the bench. Multi-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan accepted a bench role with the Denver Nuggets this season after teams lost faith in him starting.

Anthony’s words are not incorrect that accepting this role can pigeonhole one’s career. Russell Westbrook moving to the bench for the Lakers saw him only getting offers for similar roles to inspire his sudden early retirement this past offseason.