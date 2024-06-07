Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Tells Truth About Rockets’ Dillon Brooks: ‘Rule No. 1’

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan says he refrains from trash talk on the court “because I take it personal.” He says that even if he is getting the better of his defender, he will not say anything to that effect.

However, DeRozan also admits things can escalate quickly, and there might be no better example than his altercation with Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks last season.

DeRozan had delivered a hard foul to Rockets guard Jalen Green during the two teams’ showdown on March 21, a 127-117 victory for Houston. Brooks, taking issue with the hit, approached DeRozan from behind, which DeRozan took issue with.

He also admitted he just does not like Brooks.

“I ain’t going to lie I just don’t like him,” DeRozan said on “The 25/10 Show” on June 6. “And for two don’t walk up behind me. That’s Rule No. 1: don’t walk up on no man behind them when they back turned.”

The Bulls were mounting a comeback, cutting the Rockets’ lead to as few as three points with under eight minutes to go in the third quarter.

Green blocked DeRozan’s attempt to get it back to that margin at the 6:58 mark of the frame.

An Amen Thompson and-1 turned a five-point lead into one of seven points. DeRozan later appealed to the referee on what he felt was a missed call at the 6:14 mark following a three-pointer from Brooks that put the Rockets up by nine points.

DeMar DeRozan Gets Real About Hit on Jalen Green

DeRozan delivered the blow to Green, who received the ball at halfcourt following the Bulls star’s miss, with 6:02 to go. Host and former Super Bowl champion wide receiver DeSean Jackson asked DeRozan if he was mad over the previous play.

“Yeah, I was,” DeRozan deadpanned.

DeRozan explained his stance on trash talk while saying he only intended to “nudge” Green, who did not miss any time as a result of the incident.

“You know what’s crazy? I wasn’t trying to hit him that hard. I’m gonna be honest, I wasn’t trying to hit him that hard,” DeRozan said. “First of all, I don’t talk s*** in-game. Because I take that s*** personally, bro. I tell everybody leave me alone. Just leave me alone. We hoop. If you get off, do your s***, whatever. But I’ve – everybody know me know I don’t talk s***.

“I could be cooking you, I’m not going to talk s***. I ain’t going to do nothing, none of that. But the moment you say anything to me, it’s on 10. I’m on 1,000.”

DeRozan and Brooks were both ejected; the former for his hit on Green and the latter for retaliating.

DeMar DeRozan’s Frustrations Boiled Over in Bulls’ Play-In Tournament Loss

DeRozan’s frustrations cost him a chance to help the Bulls complete the comeback, which he said was his biggest regret. As he heads for free agency, DeRozan’s frustrations could play an even greater role.

There is mutual interest in his return this offseason. But with no deal in place, his future remains uncertain. DeRozan was also frustrated with how the Bulls’ season ended.

The Bulls fell versus the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament for the second straight season.

“Hate missed opportunities,” DeRozan told reporters postgame on April 19. “I think it really hits you at the end of the season, when you look up and the last seconds run off and you know you don’t have another game. And the next time I play again will be my 16th season. You realize the window close for you personally. I ain’t trying to play 25 years or nothing like that.

“I just want to have that opportunity to give everything great in you. Opportunity. Like I said, my mind, my stance on wanting to be here is still the same. But I just want to win more and more than anything, just have the opportunity to win.”

The Bulls have just one playoff appearance in the last seven seasons. They were bounced in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021-22.

DeRozan is wrapping up a three-year, $81.9 million contract.

The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry expects the Bulls could offer DeRozan a player option on a three-year deal that would pay him upwards of $40 million in the final season. The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers have all been linked to DeRozan as potential suitors.