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Kevin Durant Blamed for Houston Rockets’ Main Problems Last Season

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Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 10: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Toyota Center on April 10, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets fell short of expectations last season, getting eliminated from the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs by a Luka Doncic-less Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets had plenty of issues, especially at point guard due to Fred VanVleet‘s absence because of a season-ending knee injury.

Despite the lack of primary playmaking, the Rockets still finished strong and earned the fifth seed in the playoffs. However, they came up short against a more focused Lakers team led by LeBron James and Marcus Smart.

Kevin Durant Blamed for Rockets’ Problems

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets are heading into year two of their partnership
GettyKevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 01, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

On a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN analysts Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon and Michael C. Wright discussed the Houston Rockets.

They highlighted a couple of main problems for the Rockets last season, which were fourth-quarter collapses and locker room issues.

MacMahon pointed the finger to Kevin Durant for both issues.

“Kevin Durant was part of both of those problems,” MacMahon said. “I would say you could even say Kevin Durant was at the top of the list of both of those problems.”

The locker room issues are probably related to reports of KD’s alleged messages about his teammates on his burner accounts on social media getting leaked.

On the other hand, the collapse in late-game situations should be split to players and coaching staff.

Rockets Didn’t Do KD Any Favors

Kevin Durant
GettyKevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Game Two of the NBA Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Tim MacMahon also explained that Kevin Durant was forced into something that didn’t “play to his strengths.”

But luckily for the Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet’s return will have enormous impact this upcoming season.

“At the same time, KD was kind of thrust into, I’m not going to say unfair, but a position that didn’t play to his strengths,” MacMahon said. “Having to be the primary initiator down the stretch of games, having to be the default leader, the guy most responsible for the mood of the locker room. Those don’t play to his strengths. Those do play to Fred VanVleet’s strengths, and kind of takes those burdens off of KD’s shoulders this year.”

VanVleet will be the team’s primary ball-handler and playmaker, while Durant can focus on scoring.

As for the locker room stuff, it seems like things are pretty good and positive based on the team’s media day late last month.

KD Could Become Free Agent Next Summer

At 38 years old, Kevin Durant is no longer the player he once was, but he’s still among the best players in the world.

Durant has two years left on his current contract with the Houston Rockets, but he has a player option for the 2027-28 season.

The two-time NBA champion could enter free agency if he opts out, though Rockets general manager Rafael Stone told reporters during media day that KD is happy in Houston.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Kevin Durant Blamed for Houston Rockets’ Main Problems Last Season

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