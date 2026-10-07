Kevin Durant Blamed for Houston Rockets’ Main Problems Last Season

The Houston Rockets fell short of expectations last season, getting eliminated from the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs by a Luka Doncic-less Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets had plenty of issues, especially at point guard due to Fred VanVleet‘s absence because of a season-ending knee injury.

Despite the lack of primary playmaking, the Rockets still finished strong and earned the fifth seed in the playoffs. However, they came up short against a more focused Lakers team led by LeBron James and Marcus Smart.

Kevin Durant Blamed for Rockets’ Problems

On a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN analysts Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon and Michael C. Wright discussed the Houston Rockets.

They highlighted a couple of main problems for the Rockets last season, which were fourth-quarter collapses and locker room issues.

MacMahon pointed the finger to Kevin Durant for both issues.

“Kevin Durant was part of both of those problems,” MacMahon said. “I would say you could even say Kevin Durant was at the top of the list of both of those problems.”

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The locker room issues are probably related to reports of KD’s alleged messages about his teammates on his burner accounts on social media getting leaked.

On the other hand, the collapse in late-game situations should be split to players and coaching staff.

Rockets Didn’t Do KD Any Favors

Tim MacMahon also explained that Kevin Durant was forced into something that didn’t “play to his strengths.”

But luckily for the Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet’s return will have enormous impact this upcoming season.

“At the same time, KD was kind of thrust into, I’m not going to say unfair, but a position that didn’t play to his strengths,” MacMahon said. “Having to be the primary initiator down the stretch of games, having to be the default leader, the guy most responsible for the mood of the locker room. Those don’t play to his strengths. Those do play to Fred VanVleet’s strengths, and kind of takes those burdens off of KD’s shoulders this year.”

VanVleet will be the team’s primary ball-handler and playmaker, while Durant can focus on scoring.

As for the locker room stuff, it seems like things are pretty good and positive based on the team’s media day late last month.

KD Could Become Free Agent Next Summer

At 38 years old, Kevin Durant is no longer the player he once was, but he’s still among the best players in the world.

Durant has two years left on his current contract with the Houston Rockets, but he has a player option for the 2027-28 season.

The two-time NBA champion could enter free agency if he opts out, though Rockets general manager Rafael Stone told reporters during media day that KD is happy in Houston.