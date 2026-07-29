Russell Westbrook Gets Good News As Former Team Urged To Sign Him

Russell Westbrook’s future in the NBA remains uncertain as no team has signed him so far in free agency.

Many following the league have been wondering where Westbrook would end up, but one team has emerged as heavily urged to sign him. The team is the Houston Rockets, where he spent one season.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Eric Jay Santos, the Rockets are a serious destination for Westbrook, who could just be signing on a veteran minimum deal to pay for his 19th season in the league.

“Considering Westbrook’s willingness to accept a veteran minimum contract and show leadership in various roles as a journeyman, Houston’s front office should at least reach out with an offer to the nine-time All-Star,” he wrote.

“After finishing within the top 10 for net rating in the NBA, the Rockets can pitch themselves to Westbrook as a serious destination to potentially win his first NBA championship while serving in a meaningful role,” he added.

Signing Russell Westbrook Would Be Hard For The Houston Rockets

However, his signing with the Rockets must first overcome roster obstacles.

The Rockets sit very close to their hard cap, leaving only about $1.2 million in flexibility, whereas a veteran minimum for a player with Westbrook’s service sits around $2.2 million

To sign him outright, the Rockets front office would need to shed salary via a secondary trade, meaning a straight signing is mathematically impossible without clearing a roster spot first/

Additionally, Houston already features a young, crowded backcourt rotation, meaning Westbrook would slot into a strict veteran mentor and backup energy role rather than handling a primary creation load.

If Westbrook signs with the Rockets, he will inject veteran leadership and an extra boost in the team’s offensive pace.

While his limited outside shooting could create court-spacing challenges alongside young, non-shooting playmakers like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, Westbrook’s high-energy offense can lead the bench unit and take regular-season pressure off guard Reed Sheppard.

If he joins them, he would then reunite hi with his former star teammate Kevin Durant, who played with Westbrook in the first eight years of his career in Oklahoma City,

Russell Westbrook Talks About What He Wants To See From His Next NBA Team

Russell Westbrook only wants to be wanted by his next team, more than any chance at an NBA championship, something he has yet to achieve in his Hall of Fame career.

“There’s so many different things that have to align for you to be able to win a championship in this league,” Westbrook said in his exit interview. “But sometimes you can be in the position, and it don’t work out. That’s it. So for me, it’s just being in a place where I’m wanted, having fun, enjoying the game. To me, that’s what’s important,”

Westbrook played 11 seasons with the Thunder, becoming a legend with the squad and city. He then joined the Rockets, the Washington Wizards, the LA Lakers, the LA Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets before playing for the Sacramento Kings last season.

Westbrook reportedly has offers to play overseas, but the former MVP would certainly want to remain in the NBA.