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Indiana Pacers Announce Release Of 5-Year NBA Player

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers speaks to the media during Indiana Pacers Media Day at the Ascension St Vincent Center on October 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers officially announced the news that they had waived Micah Potter.

Potter is coming off a solid year for Indiana where he averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range in 47 games.

The Pacers wrote (via X) on July 9: “Thank you, Micah Potter 💙💛”

Looking At Potter

GettyMicah Potter #11 of the Indiana Pacers in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on February 11, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Potter played his college basketball at Ohio State and Wisconsin.

He has spent part of five seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz (and Pacers).

Last year, was the most productive of his career.

GettyMicah Potter #11 of the Indiana Pacers goes up for the dunk against Tolu Smith #35 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 12, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 28-year-old has career averages of 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range in 111 games.

He could be a good option for other teams.

Social Media Reacts

GettyMicah Potter #11 of the Indiana Pacers looks on as Luka Garza #52 of the Boston Celtics guards him during the second half at TD Garden on January 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Sam Quinn: “Micah Potter was a very fun tank player. I can’t say I exactly expected him to factor into their real season but this still bums me out a bit.”

Alex Golden: “League sources have confirmed to me that Micah Potter will be waived to complete the signing of Larry Nance Jr. Potter’s contract was for $2.8M, and since the Pacers will be adding Nance Jr. with the veteran minimum, he only counts for $2.4M against the cap. Saves Indiana 400K.”

Tony East: “Pacers announced the signings of Kobe Brown (two-way) and Larry Nance Jr earlier. Micah Potter has officially been waived. Pacers with 17 under contract + Braden Smith (draft rights) and Jalen Slawson (qualifying offer) in their orbit right now.”

Pacers Last Season

GettyHead coach Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 05, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Pacers are coming off a season where they missed the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.

That said, the franchise reached the NBA Finals in 2025.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Indiana Pacers Announce Release Of 5-Year NBA Player

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