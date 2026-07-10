Indiana Pacers Announce Release Of 5-Year NBA Player

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers officially announced the news that they had waived Micah Potter.

Potter is coming off a solid year for Indiana where he averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range in 47 games.

The Pacers wrote (via X) on July 9: “Thank you, Micah Potter 💙💛”

Looking At Potter

Potter played his college basketball at Ohio State and Wisconsin.

He has spent part of five seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz (and Pacers).

Last year, was the most productive of his career.

The 28-year-old has career averages of 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range in 111 games.

He could be a good option for other teams.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Sam Quinn: “Micah Potter was a very fun tank player. I can’t say I exactly expected him to factor into their real season but this still bums me out a bit.”

Alex Golden: “League sources have confirmed to me that Micah Potter will be waived to complete the signing of Larry Nance Jr. Potter’s contract was for $2.8M, and since the Pacers will be adding Nance Jr. with the veteran minimum, he only counts for $2.4M against the cap. Saves Indiana 400K.”

Tony East: “Pacers announced the signings of Kobe Brown (two-way) and Larry Nance Jr earlier. Micah Potter has officially been waived. Pacers with 17 under contract + Braden Smith (draft rights) and Jalen Slawson (qualifying offer) in their orbit right now.”

Pacers Last Season

The Pacers are coming off a season where they missed the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.

That said, the franchise reached the NBA Finals in 2025.