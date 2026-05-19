Pacers GM Gives an Idea of How Much the Team is Willing to Spend

The Indiana Pacers are not a team that pays into the luxury tax often. In fact, they haven’t paid into it in over 20 years. That was a big part of the conversation when they were trying to re-sign Myles Turner last offseason. Instead, he signed with the Bucks.

That move may have worked out, because Turner was terrible this past season. Still, Indiana doesn’t spend a lot of money. They like to keep cap space available so they can re-sign their homegrown talent and have enough flexibility to make trades.

Pacers GM Chad Buchanan talked recently about what the team is willing to spend this offseason. His answer should give fans some hope.

Pacers GM Claims Team is Willing to go Into the Luxury Tax

While speaking on The Ride with JMV in Indianapolis, Buchanan claims that the team is willing to go into the luxury tax in homes of winning big now. This echoes a similar sentiment that the president of basketball operations, Kevin Pritchard, had last summer.

“I think it’s a real possibility […]. We want to be aggressive but also spend wisely. But for the right player, I think we’re going to spend.”

Buchanan and the Pacers will have just around $7 million of tax space before they get into the luxury tax. They almost certainly will stay below the first apron. Despite that, Indiana already has a lot of their core pieces set in the lineup from previous moves.

The trade for Ivica Zubac filled their biggest remaining hole on the roster. Of course, that was at the expense of both Bennedict Mathurin and the fifth pick in this year’s draft. Finding someone who can fill Mathurin’s role off the bench will be the next big task for the front office.

Indiana is a Title Contender Next Year if the Right Moves are Made

With all of their guys healthy next year, the Pacers view themselves as championship contenders. The addition of Tyrese Haliburton and Zubac will keep the team in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference, just as they were in 2025. The right moves will also help them get into title contention.

Getting a guy who can score off the bench without stopping the ball is going to be the biggest goal for the front office. They have five of their next six first-round picks to trade in order to find that person. It’s highly unlikely that Indiana finds that person in free agency.

The Pacers are going to do everything they can to win big now after what happened last season. With how good Haliburton is already, the team is doing everything it can to win now. Owner Herb Simon is advancing in age, so he wants to see the team win a title before he passes ownership down to his kids.

If Indiana spends into the luxury tax, they could be a very dangerous team.