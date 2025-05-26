Pacers Provide Grim Update on Aaron Nesmith After Game 3 Loss

The Indiana Pacers provided a grim update on Aaron Nesmith following Sunday’s 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Nesmith exited the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. He retreated to the locker room but did re-enter the game in the fourth quarter. Nesmith, the hero of Game 1, finished with just eight points on 2-of-8 shooting.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said the injury to Nesmith will be a “factor” moving forward.

“Yeah, it’s certainly a factor,” Carlisle said of Nesmith’s ankle injury. “He went back to the training room, got it looked at, believe he got it re-taped. He was doing things in the hallway to get moving again. And then I got the word that he was good to go back in, that he was moving without limitation at that point in time. So rather than wait, the best thing to do is get him back in there so that you know he didn’t stiffen up anymore. And then, you know, down the stretch he seemed to move OK to me just from the eye test standing there, but I haven’t studied the film yet and obviously we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Pacers Couldn’t Contain Knicks Run in Second Half

Reporters noted Nesmith was walking with a noticeable limp following the loss. If he’s not at full strength, it could be a significant blow for Indiana on both ends of the floor. Nesmith has stepped up his game in the postseason, averaging 15.7 points — a jump from 12.0 in the regular season — and has taken on the tough assignment of defending Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks guard scored 23 points on 6-of-18 shooting but picked up four fouls before halftime, limiting him to a playoff-low 31 minutes. Still, the Pacers squandered a 13-point halftime lead, as New York responded with a 32-18 run over an 11-minute stretch in the second half to take control and stun Indiana.

After the game, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took the blame for not setting the right tone or pace on offense.

“I think down the stretch, a game like this comes down to one or two possessions, so just trying to execute the right way, get guys in the right spots. But yeah, it’s definitely an area where I know when I watch film, I’m going to kick myself for it,” Haliburton said. “I’m already thinking about it, kicking myself for it. … I think that’s just part of it and I got to be better there. Honestly, I think a lot of our offensive struggles in the second half were due to me, so I got to be better there and I will be better in Game 4.”

No Lead Safe in Pacers-Knicks Series

The Knicks roared back from 20 down in Game 3 and now have the most 20-point comebacks (3) in a single postseason since 1998. The Pacers pulled off their miracle comeback in Game 1, erasing a 14-point deficit with just 2:45 remaining.

“I know you guys roll your eyes when I say ‘no lead is safe,’ but no lead is safe,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Because I think with the 3-point shot, people make up ground quickly. Pace of the game, make up ground quickly. So, you see comebacks all the time. If you let up just a little bit, that’s what happens. You got to win games different ways. Obviously, you prefer to play from a lead, but whatever it is that you have to do, that’s what you have to do to get the win in the end.”

Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.