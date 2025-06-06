Tyrese Haliburton’s 5-Word Message After Pacers-Thunder Game Turns Heads

The Indiana Pacers have a knack for the improbable as Tyrese Haliburton hit another game-winner to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1. Timing is everything in marketing as Haliburton and Puma released his new signature shoes ahead of the NBA Finals.

After the thrilling win, Haliburton wanted to make sure fans knew about his new kicks. Haliburton took the podium for his postgame press conference and put his shoes directly next to him on the table.



The Pacers star also took to social media to express his excitement, and of course, mention his new sneakers.

“It’s gotta be the shoooeeesss,” Haliburton said in a June 6, 2025, message on X.



The post is a nod to the old Michal Jordan commercial with Nike featuring Spike Lee. Hours after posting, Haliburton’s message already had 3.6 million views, 12,000 reposts and 149,000 likes.

Indiana trailed Oklahoma City by double digits in Game 1, a familiar theme for the Pacers during the NBA playoffs. Fans reacted on social media to Haliburton hitting another clutch shot.

“You’re him,” one fan reacted.

“HALI THE NEXT KOBE,” said another.

“You’re amazing,” noted one person.

“🔥 keep ballin boss,” remarked another fan.

Tyrese Haliburton Debuted His New Signature Shoes, the Puma Hali 1s, During Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Puma unveiled the Hali 1s just in time for the NBA Finals. Haliburton was wearing the “Hibiscus” colorway, a light pink version of his new signature sneakers. During an interview with ESPN’s Nick DePaula, designer Salehe Bembury provided more details on the Hali 1s.



Now THAT is a Signature Shoe debut.@TyHaliburton22 hits the Finals Game 1 game winner in the “Hibiscus” Puma Hali 1. https://t.co/N7id5lDNfd pic.twitter.com/YJaQJ9s8i3 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 6, 2025

“When I signed with Puma the first order of business was to sign a signature athlete,” Bembury noted. “They showed me a list of available and unavailable NBA athletes and told me to choose one to recruit.

“I chose Tyrese … He is him.”

Tyrese Haliburton on Pacers’ Comeback Win vs. Thunder in NBA Finals: ‘We Never Think the Game Is Over Until It Hits Zero’

Prior to the game-winner, Haliburton had a solid outing, but it was not the Pacers star’s best performance. Haliburton posted 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Game 1, saving his best for last.

The key to Haliburton’s game-winner? The Indiana guard pointed to the team never losing belief as a major reason for the victory.

“When I got off the bus, when I put on my shoes, there was never a disbelief as a group, honestly,” Haliburton explained to reporters on June 5. “You have a half like that where you’re just throwing the ball to the other team, and we like chaos, we like controlled chaos, but that was just chaos, ugly.

“… But I think as a group, like, we never think the game is over, ever. Honestly speaking, ever. Like, that never creeps in,” Haliburton added.

“… So this group never gives up. We never believe that the game is over until it hits zero. And that’s just the God-honest truth. That’s just the confidence that we have as a group. And I think that’s a big reason why this is going on.”