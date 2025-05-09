NBA Warns Tyrese Haliburton That if He Does His Dance Again He Could Be Fine

Haliburton unleashes emotions

Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton had one of his better playoff games in his career on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He ended the game with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assist. He was 7-11 on his field goals while making both of his three-pointers.

Those stats don’t tell the story of the impact Haliburton had on the game as he hit the game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds left in the game to seal a 20-point comeback for the Pacers. Unfortunately, for Haliburton, it wasn’t all good, as he received a warning for his dance celebration.

“I’ve been waiting for that. I’ve been waiting for that, man,” Haliburton said after Game 2, when asked about the celebration and whether he expected to hear from the league. “It was just right in the moment. It was right in the moment. Yeah, man, I’ve been waiting for that. I’ll take that fine, gladly.”

At 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, Haliburton has the ideal build for a modern guard. He combines strength and speed with elite footwork, making him a nightmare in isolation and pick-and-roll sets. Whether he’s pulling up from 30 feet or slicing through the lane for a reverse layup, Haliburton’s scoring versatility forces defenses into constant adjustments.

Haliburton College days

Tyrese hasn’t always been the vocal and flamboyant leader he is today. Former Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm knew he was a special player, but he definitely knew when an NBA scout came to practice and told him that he would be his highest-drafted player.

“Tyrese had maybe played 10 or 11 games at that point. “Man, I’ve watched him all practice,” the scout said. “He resonates with the older guys. He listens to everything they say. He fits into everything you’re doing. He takes coaching. His presence and demeanor are always positive, he always has energy. He’ll be your highest draft pick.”

He stayed at Iowa State for two years, as he knew he could become a high pick, but he chose to stay in school to get better and become a better player.

“I’m coming back to school,” he told me. “I don’t need to go through all these workouts. I need to get here and get bigger, stronger, and better. Next year, if I’m a lottery pick, I will leave.”

Haliburton would become the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one of the best careers in school history, even with missing games because of a broken wrist during his sophomore season. During his career, he played in 57 games and averaged 10.1 ppg while averaging 4.7 assists.

Pacers vs Cavs Series

The Pacers have shocked the league and the Cavs as they lead the series 2-0. Indiana has stolen home-court advantage from the Cavs, where they had a record of 34-7 on the season. The series will return to Indiana, where Gainbridge Fieldhouse features some of the loudest crowds in the NBA. If Indiana can win at least one game at home during the series, it will be hard to see them not winning the series. The Pacers have a lot of confidence after their comeback win in the last game, as this series is shaping up to be one of the best series in the playoffs.