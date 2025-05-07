NBA Fans Stunned by What Haliburton Did After Game-Winner

Tyrese Haliburton didn’t say a word. He didn’t need to.

Down 20. Booed all night. And yet when it mattered most, Haliburton delivered.

With 1.1 seconds left in regulation and the Pacers trailing by one, Haliburton drilled a step-back three from deep to stun Cleveland 120–119 and give Indiana a 2–0 series lead heading home. The play itself was enough to drop jaws—but what came after made it unforgettable.

As he strutted back down the court, Haliburton broke out Sam Cassell’s infamous “Big Balls” celebration—the kind that earns you a fine from the league but a standing ovation from teammates and fans alike.

“I’ve been waiting for that, man,” Haliburton said postgame. “It was just right in the moment. I’ll take that fine gladly.”

It was the exclamation point on a night where Indiana showed grit, poise, and just enough swagger to flip the Eastern Conference Semis on its head.

Pacers Outlast Mitchell’s Masterclass

Donovan Mitchell did everything short of pulling off a solo win, dropping 48 points in a vintage performance. Max Strus hit a clutch three with just over a minute left to put the Cavs up seven, and it looked like Cleveland had stabilized.

But Indiana had other plans.

The Pacers closed on a 10–2 run, capped by Haliburton’s shot, and proved again that this series is anything but predictable. They didn’t blink when trailing by 20, didn’t fold under pressure, and didn’t waste their final possession.

Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner added 23 points each, while six Pacers finished in double figures.

Haliburton’s Confidence Is Fueling the Pacers’ Playoff Run

Haliburton’s heroics have Indiana riding high, but Cleveland isn’t going quietly. With the series shifting to Indianapolis for Game 3, the Cavs will be desperate to punch back and prevent falling into a 3–0 hole. Indiana, meanwhile, feeds off Haliburton’s poise and swagger—a trait that’s quickly becoming the emotional engine of this young Pacers team.

The “overrated” chants may not follow him back to Indiana, but the fire they lit certainly will. And if Haliburton keeps responding the way he has, the only thing that’ll be following him is a lead into the Eastern Conference Finals.