Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Gets Harsh Reality Check From ESPN Analyst

Tyrese Haliburton was shocked and dismayed when he found out that his NBA return game would be in New Orleans and not on national television, as his Indiana Pacers faced the Pelicans in the season opener.

Now, he faces a reality check from an ESPN analyst on their morning show, First Take.

According to Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, Haliburton is not an A-list star who is on the same level of some other players in the league. He added that the world is not paying attention to him as much as he wishes.

“He’s not Jerry West. And he says he was shocked that his opener is not on national (0:14) television. Are you serious? An Indiana team that won 15 games. You didn’t win a championship two years ago,” Russo said during his segment.

“The idea that somehow he thinks that the nation, the basketball nation with San Antonio and SGA and LeBron in Philly and the Knicks and the Knicks winning a championship, the new look Celtics. You mean to sit there and tell me you think you’re on that level.”

Additionally, Russo believes Haliburton’s brand is not as popular as the other teams featured in the opening night nationally televised games.

“I mean, come on. I mean, I know first off, who cares?. Secondly, you are not on that level of a player where you’re an iconic figure where the world pays attention to and you’re a brand,” he said. “You are not on that level. You haven’t won a championship.”

“Why? Because you hit a ball that went 50 feet in the air and fell through the net against the Knicks a couple of years ago. That was really, really sad. I was shocked that he thought his opening game after Achilles should be nationally televised.”

Tyrese Haliburton’s Return To The NBA Court

Haliburton will make his official regular-season return from a torn right Achilles tendon on October 21, 2026, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He missed the entire 2025-2026 NBA season after suffering the injury during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. The Pacers then lost to the eventual NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

During his appearance on the “Numbers on the Board” podcast, Haliburton expressed his dismay about the NBA’s decision regarding their schedule.

“Name any other person that you compare to my level of a basketball player, wherever you have me ranked, if they tore their Achilles and missed 16 months, do you think that (first) game (back) would be on national television?” Haliburton said. “Do you think that game would be at home if not on national television? Do you think that game would be at New Orleans?

“When I saw the schedule, I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ … I was shocked to see that. But we move on.”

The Pacers are scheduled to play their first home game of the 2026-2027 NBA season on October 23, 2026, as the Pacers host the Dallas Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

NBA’s Opening Night Schedule

The 2026-27 NBA regular season opens on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with a triple-header broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Here is the list of games: