Tyrese Haliburton Writes 3-Word Message For LeBron James Amid Free Agency Rumors

Tyrese Haliburton gave LeBron James a three-word message on X amid the 41-year-old legend’s free agency, which could determine the team he would retire with.

Haliburton hyped James on X, mentioning him a day before the two host a special episode of the Mind the Game podcast at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

“Tomorrow it’s time @KingJames,” Haliburton said.

The podcast recording is scheduled at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time. Haliburton will be taking the usual role of former NBA coach and two-time league MVP Steve Nash, who has been James’ co-host since the podcast’s second season.

The recording will be happening in front of a live audience, sparking speculations that James would be announcing something big during the show. Perhaps the announcement would be about his free agency decision.

Tyrese Haliburton Likely Just Hyping His Podcast Appearance With LeBron James

However, Haliburton’s X post is likely just to hype up their podcast together, considering that the Indiana Pacers have not been among the teams rumored to get him in free agency.

Among the teams that are in the lead in LeBron’s free agency race are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

This is not Haliburton’s first time on LeBron’s podcast. Earlier this year, he subbed in for Nash to record with LeBron.

Haliburton spent the past year recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, an injury he picked up in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against that year’s eventual champions OKC Thunder. He also suffered from shingles, which impacted his body composition, causing him to gain weight.

Now, Haliburton is fully healthy and is reportedly having full on-court training with the Pacers as they hope to bounce back from a lackluster year that saw them only win 19 games.

Tyrese Haliburton Receives Massive Praise From LeBron James In His Podcast

LeBron James is a massive fan of Tyrese Haliburton’s game. Earlier this year, he gave massive praise for the Pacers’ superstar after leading his team to an unexpected NBA Finals run a year prior.

“He’s a student of the game. I think a lot of our viewers that watch ‘Mind the Game’ — and even people that maybe don’t watch it — got an opportunity to know not only why but how special he is and what he does on the floor and how it translates,” said James of Haliburton.

“His love for the game, you can hear it in his voice. You can hear it in his message. He’s a great kid. It was my first time spending an extended period of time with him during the Olympic trip, and he was definitely one of my favorite teammates coming out of that whole experience. Just an unbelievable kid, man. I love everything that’s coming his way. He’s special.”

James and Haliburton were teammates with Team USA during the national squad’s 2024 Paris Olympics run, where they won the gold medal.

They have since created a bond from their stint together, giving Haliburton opportunities to talk about basketball in LeBron’s podcast.

Now, the two will share the stage in front of fans at Fanatics Fest.