Pacers Interested in Trading for Highly Coveted Wing, According to Insider

The Indiana Pacers are not afraid to make big trades to improve the roster. That’s how they have constructed the main parts of their roster. Four of the five starters they have on the roster were acquired via trade, including Ivica Zubac this season.

Next year, Indiana is expecting to return to contention with Tyrese Haliburton fully healthy. Without him on the court, the Pacers were one of the worst teams in the league. Despite trading Zubac for the fifth pick, the team might not be done making moves.

The Pacers are now reportedly interested in adding highly coveted wing Trey Murphy III and have started making calls.

Pacers Reportedly Interested in Trading for Trey Murphy III

According to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pacers have called the Pelicans about interest in Murphy III. Several teams called New Orleans about making a trade for him this season at the deadline, but were turned away. Now, New Orleans is apparently ready to hear offers.

Murphy was highly coveted for his ability to shoot and defend. This season, he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Those are great stats for a third option.

Indiana had one of the best starting lineups in the league last season when they made the finals. However, they no longer have Bennedict Mathurin coming off the bench at the wing spot. A trade for Murphy III would be an improvement over Aaron Nesmith, who could either be part of the trade or move to the bench.

While the Pacers might have inquired about trading for Murphy III, it would be highly surprising to see them make another big trade. Other teams can likely outbid them, also. Indiana only has draft picks to trade at this point, and they are close to the second apron of the luxury tax.

Indiana Likely Won’t Make a Massive Trade This Offseason

The Pacers have very little cap space to make moves this summer. They still need a backup wing, which is the big hole left in the roster. They could just elevate Jarace Walker into that spot, who was one of the few bright spots on the roster this year.

This year, Indiana had the third-worst offense in the league. With Haliburton back next season, they should be much more dangerous on the offensive end of the floor. Having an established starting center will also help them be a better team.

It’s much more likely that Indiana makes a smaller move this offseason. They can use the midlevel exception to add another wing, which might be what they do. A smaller trade could also happen. If Indiana doesn’t win big next year, there could be some bigger moves on the horizon involving the core of the team.