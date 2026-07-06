Indiana Pacers Make Ivica Zubac Announcement During NBA Free Agency

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Ivica Zubac #40 of the Los Angeles Clippers wears a "Vote" warmup shirt before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome on November 04, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
That matters for Indiana because Zubac’s summer is not just a national-team sidebar. The Pacers paid a significant price to acquire him from the Los Angeles Clippers before the 2026 trade deadline, with the New York Post reporting that Indiana sent Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and draft compensation to Los Angeles in the deal.
Now, during a free agency period centered on how the Pacers build around their core, Zubac is giving Indiana visible evidence that he is healthy, active and still producing like a high-level interior center.
Ivica Zubac Gives Pacers Another Strong Croatia Showing
Zubac’s latest game against Israel followed another dominant Croatia performance earlier in the week.
nba.com/news/nba-players-fiba-world-cup-qualifiers-july-2026″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>NBA.com noted that Zubac had 24 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks while shooting 10-of-13 from the field in Croatia’s 123-50 win over Cyprus.
The Israel game was not as statistically loud, but it may have been just as relevant for Pacers fans. Zubac did not need high usage to make an impact. He finished plays, controlled the glass and added four assists, the kind of connective production Indiana will need when its offense is back closer to full strength.
For the Pacers, that is the encouraging part. Zubac does not have to be the focal point every night. He has to screen, rebound, protect the paint, finish around the rim and give Indiana a physical presence that travels in playoff basketball.
The Croatia minutes offer a summer snapshot of that role.
That is why the Pacers’ post lands differently than a routine offseason stat graphic. Indiana is not merely celebrating a player getting some summer reps. The franchise is pointing fans toward one of its most important long-term pieces.
The Pacers have already been through the hard version of a roster reset. Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles injury changed the short-term trajectory of the franchise, and Indiana confirmed last summer that he would miss the entire 2025-26 season while rehabbing.
With Haliburton progressing back toward full basketball activity, Zubac’s fit becomes a central question. Indiana’s best version is still built around pace, pressure and Haliburton’s ability to create easy shots. Zubac gives that offense a different kind of release valve: a bruising screener, vertical finisher and offensive rebounder who can punish smaller lineups.
That is not the same profile Pacers fans were used to with Myles Turner. It is more paint-based, more physical and less dependent on spacing from the center spot. But it also gives Indiana a sturdier interior option for matchups where finesse is not enough.
Erik Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and trading card market for Heavy.com. His coverage focuses on breaking news, trade rumors, roster moves, player contracts and the stories driving national fan conversation. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN. More about Erik Anderson
Indiana Pacers Make Ivica Zubac Announcement During NBA Free Agency