Indiana Pacers Star Ivica Zubac Makes History with Croatia

Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac gave fans another reason to watch his offseason work closely.

Zubac helped Croatia make FIBA history in a 123-50 win over Cyprus, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in just 18 minutes. The FIBA Basketball World Cup account called the 73-point victory the biggest-ever win margin in World Cup qualifiers.

That makes the performance more than a routine international blowout. For the Pacers, it was an offseason reminder of why Indiana made such a major investment in Zubac after acquiring him from the Los Angeles Clippers in February.

Ivica Zubac Overpowered Cyprus in Limited Minutes

Zubac did not need a massive workload to control the game.

The Pacers big man shot 10-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. He also posted a game-high four blocks, giving Croatia a two-way interior presence that Cyprus could not match.

His plus-minus told the same story. Croatia outscored Cyprus by 44 points during Zubac’s 18:07 on the floor.

That is the kind of production Indiana will want to see carry into Zubac’s first full season with the Pacers. He does not have to dominate the ball to impact a game. He can screen, finish, rebound, protect the rim and punish smaller frontcourts when the matchup is right.

Against Cyprus, the matchup was more than right. It was overwhelming.

Croatia’s Record Win Was a Team-Wide Rout

Zubac led the way, but Croatia’s box score was loaded.

Dario Saric added 21 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting. Mario Hezonja had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. David Skara scored 18 points, Luka Bozic added 14 and Roko Badzim had 11.

Croatia finished 45-of-65 from the field and recorded 43 assists, a massive number that showed how cleanly the offense generated shots. Cyprus shot just 18-of-64 and committed 19 turnovers.

The final margin made the result historic, but the way Croatia got there may be more relevant for Pacers fans. Zubac was not forcing offense or chasing numbers. He was playing within structure, finishing high-percentage looks and controlling the paint.

That is exactly the role Indiana needs from him.

Why Zubac’s Croatia Performance Matters for Pacers Fans

The Pacers paid a serious price to get Zubac, acquiring him and Kobe Brown from the Clippers in a deal that sent out Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and draft compensation, according to ESPN’s transaction log.

The Croatia performance does not guarantee anything about the NBA season. Cyprus is not an NBA opponent, and international blowouts can distort individual numbers.

But the traits Zubac showed are transferable: efficient finishing, rebounding, rim protection and physical presence. Those are the same traits Indiana will need from him when the games matter.

For a Pacers team built around Tyrese Haliburton’s playmaking, Zubac’s value is easy to understand. A center who can screen, roll, catch, finish and rebound gives Indiana a cleaner half-court option. His presence also gives the Pacers a more traditional defensive anchor when they need to play bigger.

Croatia made history. Zubac was one of the biggest reasons why.

And for Indiana, the performance was a useful offseason snapshot of what its new center can still provide.