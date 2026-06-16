Pacers Targeted Jazz Big Man Before Settling on Ivica Zubac: Repor

The Indiana Pacers have found their next franchise center after trading for Ivica Zubac at February’s deadline. Indiana sent Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, a 2028 second-round pick, and two first-round picks in exchange for Zubac and Kobe Brown.

However, before finding the new big man, the Pacers were interested in someone else.

“League sources say the Pacers pursued (Walker) Kessler at the February trade deadline before pivoting to the deal for Ivica Zubac,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports.

It appears that Zubac was not the first option for Indiana, but Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz wasn’t someone whom Utah was willing to deal.

Walker Kessler’s Age, Defensive Abilities Stem Trade Interest

When comparing the two big men, Ivica Zubac and Walker Kessler, both players have similar playstyles. Rebounding is their best trait, and both do it at an elite level. Zubac has averaged a double-double in points and rebounds over the past three seasons. Kessler has emerged as a center with high double-double upside in the short time he’s been in the NBA.

However, Kessler’s defensive ability is more impressive. He averages 2.4 blocks per game in his career. Zubac is much behind at 1.0 blocks per game.

Kessler’s impressive start to his career may not be the only factor in why Indiana wanted him over Ivica Zubac. Kessler provides more longevity given his age. The Jazz big man is just 24 years old, while Zubac will be entering his age-30 season in 2027-28.

Zubac and Kessler Both Carry Injury Concerns

Both Ivica Zubac and Walker Kessler received trade interest in February. Zubac was eventually dealt to the Indiana Pacers. Meanwhile, Kessler enters this summer as a restricted free agent.

Although each player would be valuable to any NBA team, both have a history of injury concerns.

Coincidentally, both Zubac and Kessler sat out for the majority of the 2025-26 season.

Zubac was dealt a Grade 2 ankle sprain in December 2025, resulting in over a month of missed time. He would return to his new team on March 13 before suffering a rib fracture and head contusion. Because the Pacers were already knocked out of playoff contention by the time of the rib and head injuries, Zubac was shut down for the rest of the season.

He played in 48 games for the Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers in 2025-26.

Walker Kessler faced a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injury was discovered after just five games played in 2025-26. The Jazz big man underwent surgery for the setback. It resulted in him missing the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Walker Kessler Enters Trade Talks Amid Frustrating Contract Dispute With Jazz

Although the Indiana Pacers pivoted toward trading for Ivica Zubac at the February deadline, Walker Kessler is still drawing trade interest heading into the offseason.

Kessler is facing a frustrating contract process with the Utah Jazz while entering restricted free agency this offseason. As a result, the Jazz big man is entering trade talks.

“League sources say Kessler, meanwhile, has long wanted to remain in Utah but is extremely disappointed with the way his situation is being handled,” wrote The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

The insider listed the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and New York Knicks as teams that had previous trade interest in the big man.