Pacers Give Tyrese Haliburton Good News With Enforcer Signing: Report

Veteran forward James Johnson is returning to the Pacers on a training-camp deal, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on September 22. Johnson is 39 and unlikely to factor heavily into Indiana’s rotation, but his value to the franchise has never been measured only in minutes.

Just ask Haliburton.

The Pacers star has previously described Johnson as a “big brother” and recalled the message Johnson delivered almost immediately after arriving in Indiana.

“Man, I got your back. Don’t worry about anything,” Haliburton said Johnson told him, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.

For Haliburton, there was no ambiguity about what that meant.

James Johnson Made Tyrese Haliburton Feel Protected

Haliburton already knew Johnson’s reputation before they became teammates.

“Playing against James Johnson, I knew you don’t mess with that guy,” Haliburton said. “When he came here and said that to me, I was like, ‘All right, I’m good then. I’m not worried about nobody. I got him with me.'”

That is about as close as the modern NBA gets to hiring an enforcer.

Johnson has spent much of his Pacers tenure at the end of the bench, but Indiana has repeatedly valued what comes with him. Rick Carlisle previously credited Johnson with setting examples, mentoring players and bringing honesty and toughness to a young locker room. Haliburton called him “the ultimate hype man” and said the veteran challenged him to become one of the league’s great players.

The relationship has also survived Johnson’s time away from the roster.

During Haliburton’s Achilles rehabilitation, Johnson traveled to Indianapolis and worked Haliburton’s youth basketball camp, according to NBA.com.

That matters because Johnson’s return is much easier to understand through that lens than through a box score.

Pacers Know Exactly What James Johnson Gives Their Roster

Johnson barely needs to play to have a role.

That has been the arrangement before. Indiana brought him back during the 2023-24 season after initially leaving him off the roster, with Carlisle describing him as a difference-maker because of his competitiveness, mentoring and veteran presence.

Johnson then returned again for 2024-25 on a one-year deal worth $3.3 million.

The Pacers knew what they were buying: credibility, accountability and some edge.

Johnson has also carried one of the NBA’s toughest reputations for years. The former first-round pick has an extensive martial-arts background, which has followed him throughout his professional career. More importantly for Indiana, his teammates have repeatedly treated that reputation as something very real.

Haliburton certainly did.

James Johnson Still Has to Earn a Pacers Roster Spot

There is one important distinction with Fischer’s report.

A training-camp contract does not guarantee Johnson will be on Indiana’s regular-season roster. The Pacers are scheduled to open training camp on September 29, and they have been filling out the camp roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Johnson will have to survive those roster decisions first.

But Indiana is not bringing in a stranger for an audition. This is a player who already understands Rick Carlisle, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers’ locker room. He has been through postseason runs with much of the core and has maintained his connection to the organization even when he wasn’t under contract.

And for Haliburton, the message Johnson delivered years ago still sums up the appeal.

“I got your back.”

The Pacers are giving him another chance to prove it.