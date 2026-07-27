Leak Appears to Show Pacers’ New Uniform Returns with Key Feature

Next season, the Indiana Pacers are expecting to compete for the top of the East. With Tyrese Haliburton returning from injury, they should be much better offensively. Everyone within the organization is expecting them to be one of the best teams in the league.

Indiana signed Kelly Oubre Jr. and Larry Nance Jr. in the offseason as their free-agent acquisitions. The midseason trade for Ivica Zubac should make the frontcourt much better, too. It looks like the players on the court aren’t the only big change the Pacers are making, either.

Based on a supposed leak, it looks like Indiana will have some new uniforms.

Leak Could Show the Pacers Have a New Uniform

A supposed leak online of new uniforms appears to show that Indiana will have new uniforms. It appears one of the options that they have will be the yellow uniforms with the vertical pinstripes on them once again, which is a look they had in the 2000s.

These uniforms have not been confirmed by the organization yet. However, those uniforms are enough to get Pacers fans excited. They love the pinstripe look, and it’s a look they never should have gone away from. Of course, the team would love to win a title in those new uniforms.

The Pacers would likely not have these as their normal uniforms, but it would be one of their several alternate uniforms. NBA teams have several alternate uniforms that they wear throughout the course of the season. Fans would certainly buy these jerseys.

If these uniforms are confirmed, Haliburton would likely be in the photos from the team once they announce them. Until then, fans will have to hope that this is a true leak. This news will likely be confirmed or debunked in the next few days.

Indiana is Hoping to get Back to the NBA Finals

The Pacers are hoping that the core of the team is good enough to get back to the finals. Last season, they had the third-worst offense in the league. With Haliburton and Zubac back in the starting lineup, they should be a much better overall roster.

However, the rest of the Eastern Conference has also gotten a lot better in the last few months. The Knicks are the defending champions. Philadelphia, Miami, Cleveland, and Detroit are all still good teams or have gotten better this offseason. Boston will still be near the top, too.

Saying healthy will be the top priority for the Pacers. Last season, several contributors suffered injuries right at the start of the season. That neutered any chance they had of being a contender right away. Haliburton is still the straw that stirs their drink, though.

Indiana was perhaps the most injured team in the NBA a year ago. However, they are hoping for more luck next season in that regard.