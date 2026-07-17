LeBron James Gives Honest Message On His Chances To Play With Indiana Pacers

LeBron James’ free agency saga is now down to 28 NBA teams as he delivered an honest message about his chances to play with the Indiana Pacers.

In his live recording of the Mind The Game podcast, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton revealed what LeBron told him when he was recruiting the 41-year-old legend to Indiana a month ago.

“I want to tell a quick story about this guy over here,” Haliburton said, pointing on James in Fanatics Fest in New York City on Thursday. “So he’s in the middle of making a pretty big decision, it sounds like, from what I’m understanding. And I texted LeBron maybe a month ago before he even made a decision to leave L.A. I said, hey, if you want to come to Indiana, you can make something crack.”

“He texted me back two laughing, crying faces. And that’s all I got. So I decided from then on, I would never, I’m done pursuing him.”

LeBron James Is Not Going To The Indiana Pacers

Haliburton’s story proved that the Pacers had never been among the teams LeBron was considering during his free-agent process.

According to insiders, LeBron is looking at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron in Indiana would have paired him with Haliburton, creating one of the best playmaking duos in the NBA. James could have also played alongside Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, and Ivica Zubac, his former teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But it was all a dream for now, as James is clearly looking at a different path for his next team.

Haliburton is expected to return to the court next season after a year of recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he sustained during the 2025 NBA Finals’ Game 7 against the eventual champions OKC Thunder. He also suffered from shingles, which caused him to gain weight during the season.

LeBron James Reveals Why He Does Not Want To Retire Yet

LeBron James will be playing in his 24th year in the NBA next season, extending his historic feat.

In his podcast recording with Haliburton, LeBron revealed why he decided to return to basketball for next season. It came down to just his desire for competition.

“I mean, I love to play, man,” he said. “I love the competition. I love going out there and playing against the best in the world and still being able to inspire the younger generation — and also inspire my generation.”

“There’s a lot of people in my age bracket, not only in sports but also just in life seeing if they can still put up the same effort that they did maybe five years ago or 10 years ago and still give it all that they got.”

James remained mum on his decision for his next team, continuing the race to get the services of a four-time NBA champion and ex-MVP in free agency.

For now, the league can only wait and see until James finally decides to announce his plans, potentially his final hurrah as a basketball player.