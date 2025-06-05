Magdalena Bellinger, Obi Toppin’s Fiancée: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Magdalena Bellinger is the fiancée of Indiana Pacers star Obi Toppin.

Bellinger has been by Toppin’s side since his college days, rooting him on during every stage of his basketball career.

Here is everything you need to know about Obi Toppin’s fiancée, Magdalena Bellinger.

1. She played soccer in college

Magdalena Bellinger earned an offer to play soccer at Division I George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia after concluding her high school career where she was a four-year varsity starter at Stafford Senior High School.

Bellinger was a defender for the Patriots from 2017-2019.

2. Toppin Proposed to Bellinger in an Epic Way

In January 2025, the Pacers traveled to Paris, France for two games against the San Antonio Spurs on January 23, 2025 and January 25, 2025.

Toppin decided to take advantage of his team’s trip to the city of love and used the opportunity to pop the question to Bellinger in an epic way.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the night after Bellinger said yes, she and Toppin joined several other Pacers at a UEFA Champions League soccer game between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Manchester City — a fitting way for the former soccer star to celebrate her engagement!

3. They Have Two Kids Together

Obi Toppin and Madgalena Bellinger welcomed their daughter Remeil Alise Toppin into the world on September 11, 2021.

The three-year old is often seen by Bellinger and Toppin’s side at games, including after Toppin and the Pacers clinched the Eastern Conference in 2025.

On October 3, 2024, the happy couple welcomed their second child, a son named Oziah Amir Toppin. He also is frequently by his father’s side in Indy.

Toppin has one other son from a previous relationship named Daniel Toppin. According to her Instagram, it appears Daniel’s mother is a woman named Ruth Thomas.

4. Bellinger Works in the Medical Field

While at George Mason University, Magdalena Bellinger majored in Integrated Studies with a concentration in being a pre-physician assistant. Her goal was to pursue a career in the medical field.

According to her Instagram bio, she is currently an esthetician.

5. Bellinger is a big Disney fan

Magdalena Bellinger, Obi Toppin and their family have taken several trips to Disney World together, which Bellinger proudly displays all over her Instagram.

She called Disney World her “favorite place” in one Instagram post, then said “best day ever” in another.

If Toppin and the Pacers win the 2025 NBA finals, perhaps he and Bellinger will have to celebrate with another trip to Disney World.

Or maybe that will happen on their imminent honeymoon…