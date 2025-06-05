Megan McConnell, TJ McConnell’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Megan McConnell is the sister of Indiana Pacers star TJ McConnell.

Megan is TJ’s younger sister, and she is trying to carve out a professional basketball career playing point guard just like him.

Here is everything you need to know about TJ McConnell’s sister, Megan McConnell.

1. She Won The State Championship in High School – With Her Dad!

Megan was an absolutely dominant high school basketball player. In all four years of her career at Chartiers Valley High School, she was selected for the Pennsylvania Writers All-State team and in her junior and senior seasons, she was class 5A first team all-state.

In her last 57 college games, Chartiers Valley had a 57-game winning streak, the longest in Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League history.

That included a perfect 30-0 season her junior year — which ended in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship!

To make things even more special, her coach that season was none other than her father, legendary Pennsylvania high school basketball coach Tim McConnell.

2. Megan is a Duquesne Women’s Basketball Legend

When it came time to choose where to play college basketball, Megan decided to stay and play in front of her hometown fans at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After five years with the Dukes, Megan McConnell turned out to be the best player in program history.

She shattered the record books at Duquesne, logging the most games played, steals, assists and triple-doubles in program history while ranking second in total points and rebounds.

She also earned several awards including the Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year award in 2024-25 and back-to-back Atlantic 10 All-conference first team selections in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

By the end of her five years, she was considered one of the best mid-major players in the country and a legitimate WNBA prospect.

3. She Just Signed a Contract with the Phoenix Mercury

Megan was not selected in the 2025 NBA draft, but did receive a training camp invite from the Phoenix Mercury.

Megan did not end up making the initial roster for the Mercury. However, she evidently made an impression on the coaching staff, because on Sunday June 1, 2025, Megan signed a contract with the Mercury for the rest of the 2025 season.

She made her WNBA debut on Tuesday June 3, 2025 and immediately made an impact, scoring 3 points, dishing out 3 assists, securing 1 rebound and snatching 1 steal.

But unfortunately, she suffered a right knee injury in the fourth quarter of that very first game. She is going to be out for 3-4 weeks.

Tough break for Megan — but at least she gets to support her brother TJ in the NBA Finals during her time off.

4. She Once Threw Out the First Pitch at a Pirates Game!

⚾️ 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦! 😍 Thanks @Pirates for having @megg_mcconnell4 down to throw out the first pitch on @duqedu Night at PNC Park!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/XasLJZ4Vxu — Duquesne Women's Basketball (@DuqWBB) September 10, 2021

Here’s a cool story – in 2021, when Megan was going into her redshirt freshman year at Duquesne, the Pittsburgh Pirates hosted a Duquesne Night on September 10, 2021.

The Pirates tabbed Megan to represent the university and throw out the ceremonial first pitch!

Her toss must have gotten the night off on the right foot – because the Pirates ultimately beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on a walkoff single hit by Ke’Bryan Hayes.

5. She’s Done A Little Modeling.

When Megan McConnell is done with basketball, she might just have a modeling career ahead of her.

She hasn’t done a ton of it just yet, but she did participate in the 2023 David Alan Clothing celebrity fashion show on October 14, 2023.

Hopefully, she has a long and successful career in basketball ahead of her first.

Pacers fans will be rooting for her whatever she does, but before that, they’ll be rooting right along with her for her brother TJ as he and the Pacers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals!