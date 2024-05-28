Pacers Pushed to Strike ‘Ambitious’ Trade for $131 Million Wolves Starter

The Indiana Pacers are tasked with making potential NBA trades and signings to have an even deeper playoff run next season. There is plenty to like about the Pacers who proved in the postseason and In-Season Tournament that the core roster thrives in must-win environments.

Yet, there was a considerable gap between the Pacers and contenders like the Boston Celtics. The Pacers will likely need to make some moves this offseason to bolster their NBA championship chances in 2025.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves are about to find themselves in a similar position. Bleacher Report put together an “ambitious” trade target for every NBA team.

Timberwolves starting forward Jaden McDaniels was labeled the Pacers’ top potential target. Minnesota’s bill will continue to rise in the coming years, forcing the front office to make difficult decisions.

“Everyone expects the Minnesota Timberwolves to address their spiking salary issues by trading Karl-Anthony Towns at some point before the end of the 2024-25 league year,” Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes wrote in a May 27, 2024 story titled, “1 Ambitious Trade Target for Every NBA Team.” “To be clear, they don’t have to trim payroll at all. If Wolves ownership (whomever that winds up being) wants to pay a bunch of tax and deal with the repercussions of the second apron, Minnesota could simply keep the whole gang together and spend what it costs to do so.

“A middle path exists between the drastic trade of a costly star and the status quo. It involves moving wing defensive ace Jaden McDaniels.”

Pacers Rumors: Could Timberwolves Forward Jaden McDaniels Be the Missing Piece in Indy?

JADEN MCDANIELS BLOCKS AARON GORDON’S DUNK ATTEMPT 🛑 pic.twitter.com/oVIIQVtqB8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 20, 2024

McDaniels has been one of the NBA revelations during the postseason. Through the first three games of the Western Conference Finals, McDaniels averaged 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting a blazing 56.3% from long range.

The Wolves forward comes with an expensive price tag given his five-year, $131 million contract that runs through the 2028-29 season. Would the investment put Indianapolis over the top as an NBA contender for the 2024-25 season?

“With Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge, Pascal Siakam serving as a second star who can punish mismatches and a system that skews toward offense in the extreme, Indy has the scoring side of things handled,” Hughes added. “The trouble is on the other end, where a general lack of wing size contributes to a defense that doesn’t disrupt off the ball and lacks a true shutdown option on it.

“… Together with Aaron Nesmith and a full season of Siakam, McDaniels could elevate the Pacers defense to the middle of the pack—maybe even cracking the top 10 if everything breaks right. Combined with a rocket-fueled attack, that should be enough to get Indiana into the true contender class.”

Pacers News: Indy Faces a Decision on Pascal Siakam in NBA Free Agency

Myles Turner talks about the ups and downs that he’s gone through during his time with the Pacers including “nonbelievers,” trade rumors, and the Deandre Ayton signing to replace him. “I’ve been through a lot of stuff here but it never deterred my professionalism, my path.” pic.twitter.com/n52BTPTQeT — iPacers.com (@iPacersblog) May 28, 2024

McDaniels may be expensive, but Minnesota has been reluctant to move the 23-year-old forward. The Pacers may need to aim a little lower with their potential trade targets.

Indy’s offseason will hinge on what the franchise does with Pascal Siakam who will be a free agent. Obi Toppin is also a restricted free agent this offseason. The good news is the Pacers have their franchise player in Tyrese Haliburton, but the challenge is putting the right pieces around the star.