Indiana Pacers Officially Re-Sign 26-Year-Old Small Forward

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 19-win season. They struggled without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Pacers also didn’t have a lot of luck in the lottery, losing their 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac trade. It only had a top-four protection, and the pick was conveyed to the Clippers after it fell to fifth overall.

Nevertheless, the Pacers made some minor moves this offseason. They recently re-signed a 26-year-old forward to a new contract.

Indiana Pacers Re-Sign Jalen Slawson

After 13 games, including six starts, for the Indiana Pacers last season, Jalen Slawson has officially re-signed a new two-way contract. Slawson will split his time with the Pacers and the Noblesville Boom in the G League next season.

“The Indiana Pacers announced on Wednesday the team signed forward Jalen Slawson to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed,” the team said in the press release.

According to HoopsRumors, Slawson might have signed the Pacers’ qualifying offer. It means that his deal has a partial guarantee of around $91,000. He could earn up to $678,882, depending on how many regular-season games he plays for the Pacers.

Slawson’s NBA Career

Jalen Slawson played five years of college basketball at Furman in Greenville, South Carolina. He was picked 54th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA draft. He played 12 games for the Kings as a rookie before entering free agency that offseason.

Slawson didn’t appear in the NBA during the 2024-25 season. He spent the entire campaign with the Orlando Magic‘s G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic.

After Osceola, Slawson joined the Noblesville Boom before signing a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers last February. He averaged 7.3 points, 4.4. rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 13 games last season. He also started in six games.

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Slawson earned his new contract after an eye-popping campaign at the 2026 NBA Summer League. He averaged 20.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.2 blocks in five games.

Pacers Released Taelon Peter

To make way for Jalen Slawson, the Indiana Pacers released Taelon Peter on Monday. Peter was the Pacers’ second-round pick last year, appearing in 38 games as a rookie. He averaged 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.9 minutes per game.

In five games at the 2026 NBA Summer League, Peter struggled with turnovers at 2.2 per game. He still managed to put up 10.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals.

The Pacers have already filled their three two-way players slots with Slawson, Kobe Brown and Ethan Thompson. However, this year’s second-round pick Braden Smith is still unsigned.

One of the current two-way players will likely get waived to make way for Smith, who played four years at Purdue.