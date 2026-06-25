Pacers Draft Record-Breaking Local College Basketball Star

The Indiana Pacers didn’t have a single pick in the NBA draft. They didn’t let that stop them. The Pacers knew who they wanted in this draft, and they did what they needed to, securing the prospect they had circled on their board this entire time.

During Wednesday night’s NBA Draft second round, the Pacers traded Kam Jones, future pick swaps, and some good old-fashioned cash to the Bulls to trade into the draft at No. 38 and draft Purdue’s record-setting point guard, Braden Smith (first reported by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer). Smith is a local kid, growing up in Westfield, Indiana, and playing college basketball for the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, about an hour north of Indianapolis.

With Smith in hand, the Pacers feel confident they chose the best player available in the second round of the draft.

Who is New Indiana Pacers G Braden Smith?

Raised in Westfield, Indiana (not far from Indianapolis, where the Pacers play), Smith won Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana his senior year of high school. But he was an unheralded college recruit at just three stars by all major services and ranked outside the top 200.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter was sent some of Smith’s film during the COVID-19 pandemic, liking what he saw enough to offer the undersized point guard without watching him in-person.

All Smith went on to do is start all four seasons at Purdue, helping turn Grizzlies C Zach Edey into the two-time national player of the year, and setting a massive record his senior season. Smith is the all-time NCAA assist leader, breaking the previous record by a significant margin.

Smith is a 40-percent-plus three-point shooter, all-time leading assist man, three-time first-team All-Big Ten, and the 2024-2025 Big Ten Player of the Year. The Pacers are getting an individual superstar and consummate winner.

How Does Braden Smith Fit on the Pacers?

Smith’s fit in Indiana is so easy to visualize: the Pacers drafted Smith to be the long-term backup to Tyrese Haliburton. Regardless of the role he plays as a rookie, Indiana has a clear vision for him in their system.

That said, he’ll face an uphill battle in the NBA. At 166 pounds, he’s the lightest player in the NBA. And at just over 5-10, he’ll be smaller than every defender guarding him.

Smith hasn’t let that stop him so far in his basketball career, however. He’s the best passer in the history of college basketball, an elite shooter, and one of the best offensive initiators at any level of the sport. Smith has been the underdog every step of the way — now back in Indiana, he’ll have to prove himself again.