Indiana Pacers Receive Major Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update

The Indiana Pacers‘ optimism surrounding Tyrese Haliburton‘s recovery continues to grow.

One day after coach Rick Carlisle offered an encouraging progress report, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Saturday that league sources believe Haliburton is on track to be available for the Pacers’ 2026-27 season opener after missing all of last season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Speaking during NBA TV’s Summer League broadcast of Indiana’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Las Vegas, Haynes delivered the strongest indication yet that the franchise point guard’s return could come on opening night.

“Tyrese Haliburton, as we know, suffered a gruesome Achilles injury, an Achilles tear during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals,” Haynes said. “He sat out all of last season, but there is good news.

“League sources have informed me that the Indiana Pacers are extremely optimistic that Haliburton will be available for Day 1 of the season opener for the 2026-27 season.”

For a franchise built around its All-NBA floor general, the report reinforces growing confidence that one of the NBA’s best point guards is nearing a full return.

Carlisle Set the Tone Friday

Before Haynes’ report, Carlisle offered perhaps his most optimistic public assessment yet during Friday’s NBA Summer League broadcast.

“Ty’s doing well. He’s been playing 5-on-5 for a long time,” Carlisle said. “It’s going to be a bit of a journey for him. But he’s aggressively attacking the summer.”

Carlisle stopped short of guaranteeing Haliburton would be ready for opening night, but his comments suggested the rehabilitation process has reached its final stages.

Haynes’ report, one day later, appears to reinforce that belief.

Haliburton Says He Feels Like Himself Again

Haliburton has also sounded increasingly confident.

Speaking with local reporters during a community event in Indiana in June, the two-time All-Star described himself as feeling healthier than he had in quite some time.

“I feel great. Body feels great. I’m able to do everything,” Haliburton said.

“I feel like I’m operating like I’m a healthy NBA player—for the first time in a long time, which is exciting.”

Haliburton suffered an Achilles tear just seven minutes into Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, ending Indiana’s championship hopes and forcing him to miss the entire 2025-26 season.

Since then, however, his recovery has progressed steadily.

He has been participating in five-on-five basketball activities since April and no longer appears to have any significant physical restrictions.

Even so, Indiana is expected to remain cautious.

It would not be surprising if the Pacers carefully managed Haliburton’s workload during training camp, preseason and the early portion of the regular season as he continues regaining full conditioning after nearly 16 months away from NBA competition.

Indiana Pacers’ Championship Window Reopens

Haliburton’s return would dramatically change the Pacers’ outlook.

Without their franchise point guard, Indiana stumbled to a 19-63 record one year after reaching Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Before the injury, Haliburton authored one of the finest seasons of his career, averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from three-point range in 73 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

The front office has continued building around him, adding Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre Jr. to a roster expected to contend once Haliburton returns.

If Haynes’ report proves accurate, the Pacers won’t have to wait long.

After spending an entire season without the player who transformed the franchise into a Finals contender, Indiana now appears poised to welcome Haliburton back when the games begin to count again.