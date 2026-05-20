Pacers’ Top Offseason Trade Targets Revealed After Lottery Disaster

The draft lottery could not have been worse for the Indiana Pacers. While they were tied with the best odds to land the number one pick, they fell out of the top four completely. Their pick fell to fifth, which means it goes to the Clippers.

With that being the case, Indiana will not be getting a superstar rookie on the roster this summer. They will be using Ivica Zubac as their big draft pick, which might not be a bad idea. They desperately needed a starting center. Still, they need a backup wing after giving up Bennedict Mathurin.

The Pacers’ top three trade targets this offseason have been revealed as all backup wings to fill that gap.

Pacers’ Top Three Offseason Trade Targets Revealed

According to Bleacher Report, the Pacers should be targeting affordable wing players this summer. That makes sense, considering they have just about $7 million of cap space to work with before hitting the luxury tax. Indiana needs guys who can shoot.

Jake LaRavia is listed as the first trade target. The backup player for the Lakers was out of the rotation at times in the postseason. Still, he played all 82 games in the regular season, so he is durable. He did shoot a career low 3-point percentage, which is a big negative.

Issac Okoro is also listed as a trade target, but he doesn’t make much sense. He has no offensive game to speak of. Injuries have also been an issue for him in each of the last two seasons. Still, he is a solid defensive player at the wing spot, which is intriguing.

Justin Edwards is the final player listed as a trade target. The Pacers would be bringing him in as a flier. He hasn’t played much in his NBA career, but he is cheap and plays hard. It wouldn’t cost much to bring him in trade-wise, so that would be a worthwhile gamble.

Indiana isn’t Afraid to Make a Trade This Offseason

Kevin Pritchard certainly isn’t afraid to make big trades. The Pacers have five of their next six first-round draft picks to use in a trade. Making a trade for a capable backup wing would be the biggest move that this team can make in the offseason. It’s also their biggest need.

The Pacers are going to be fully healthy to start next season. Tyrese Haliburton returning should help an anemic offense that was the third-worst offense in the league without him available. Indiana needs to make sure that it has enough support around him, especially off the bench.

Indiana likely will get some backup wing, whether it’s via trade or free agency. Fans should not expect a big move, as the big move they made was at the trade deadline when they brought in Zubac. That still might be enough to win the Eastern Conference next season.