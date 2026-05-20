Hi, Subscriber

Pacers’ Top Offseason Trade Targets Revealed After Lottery Disaster

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers watches action during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 29, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The draft lottery could not have been worse for the Indiana Pacers. While they were tied with the best odds to land the number one pick, they fell out of the top four completely. Their pick fell to fifth, which means it goes to the Clippers.

With that being the case, Indiana will not be getting a superstar rookie on the roster this summer. They will be using Ivica Zubac as their big draft pick, which might not be a bad idea. They desperately needed a starting center. Still, they need a backup wing after giving up Bennedict Mathurin.

The Pacers’ top three trade targets this offseason have been revealed as all backup wings to fill that gap.

GettyLos Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia drives the ball. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Pacers’ Top Three Offseason Trade Targets Revealed

According to Bleacher Report, the Pacers should be targeting affordable wing players this summer. That makes sense, considering they have just about $7 million of cap space to work with before hitting the luxury tax. Indiana needs guys who can shoot.

Jake LaRavia is listed as the first trade target. The backup player for the Lakers was out of the rotation at times in the postseason. Still, he played all 82 games in the regular season, so he is durable. He did shoot a career low 3-point percentage, which is a big negative.

Issac Okoro is also listed as a trade target, but he doesn’t make much sense. He has no offensive game to speak of. Injuries have also been an issue for him in each of the last two seasons. Still, he is a solid defensive player at the wing spot, which is intriguing.

Justin Edwards is the final player listed as a trade target. The Pacers would be bringing him in as a flier. He hasn’t played much in his NBA career, but he is cheap and plays hard. It wouldn’t cost much to bring him in trade-wise, so that would be a worthwhile gamble.

GettyChicago Bulls forward Issac Okoro drives the ball. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Indiana isn’t Afraid to Make a Trade This Offseason

Kevin Pritchard certainly isn’t afraid to make big trades. The Pacers have five of their next six first-round draft picks to use in a trade. Making a trade for a capable backup wing would be the biggest move that this team can make in the offseason. It’s also their biggest need.

The Pacers are going to be fully healthy to start next season. Tyrese Haliburton returning should help an anemic offense that was the third-worst offense in the league without him available. Indiana needs to make sure that it has enough support around him, especially off the bench.

Indiana likely will get some backup wing, whether it’s via trade or free agency. Fans should not expect a big move, as the big move they made was at the trade deadline when they brought in Zubac. That still might be enough to win the Eastern Conference next season.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

0 Comments

Pacers’ Top Offseason Trade Targets Revealed After Lottery Disaster

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x