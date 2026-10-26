Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Has a Blunt Answer for Those Doubting Indiana’s Title Chances

The Indiana Pacers do not need the rest of the NBA to agree with their championship ambitions. Tyrese Haliburton made that clear when discussing whether his team is being overlooked in the title conversation. His response acknowledged the skepticism without allowing it to become Indiana’s defining concern.

For Pacers fans, that is the part worth paying attention to. Haliburton did not ask for recognition or argue that somebody owed Indiana a more favorable prediction. He pointed toward a goal that requires more than winning an argument about expectations.

Tyrese Haliburton Addresses Pacers Being Overlooked

Asked about the Pacers being slept on as championship contenders, Haliburton embraced the premise. However, he quickly moved toward what Indiana wants to accomplish. His comments came through reporting from Michael Scotto.

“For sure, but that’s a part of it,” Haliburton said. “We’re Indiana. We’re the Pacers. We really don’t care about outside expectations.”

That answer gives Indiana supporters a rallying point without making outside doubt the story. There is a difference between enjoying an underdog identity and needing it to function. Haliburton’s response suggests the Pacers want their preparation to matter more than their placement in somebody else’s predictions.

However, history suggests that the Pacers and Haliburton perform best as the underdog. That is a standard for a team pursuing something difficult. Favorable attention does not finish a defensive possession or generate a quality shot. Being overlooked does not provide those things, either.

Indiana still has to earn whatever comes next. Haliburton’s comments did not promise an easy path or suggest the championship would arrive simply because the team believes. He paired the ambition with a more practical description of the work.

Pacers’ Championship Goal Comes With a Daily Challenge

“We have a goal of winning a championship and we’re trying to take it day by day to get there,” Haliburton said.

The championship goal supplies the destination. The daily approach supplies something players can act on before that destination comes into view. That balance makes his answer meaningful rather than another declaration that everyone should respect the Pacers.

For Indiana, the challenge is keeping that perspective when circumstances change. Praise can become distracting, and criticism can encourage a team to spend energy answering the wrong questions. Neither should carry more weight than the next opportunity to improve.

Pacers fans can appreciate the confidence without treating it as evidence that every basketball question has been answered. Haliburton stated an ambition, not a guaranteed outcome. The significance is that Indiana’s expectations remain regardless of who shares them. The Pacers know what they are chasing.