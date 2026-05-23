Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Just Dropped a Surprising Line About His Injury Decision

The Oklahoma City Thunder is back in the Conference Finals, and their opponent for the NBA title defense is the San Antonio Spurs. However, as this series unfolds, the Pacers player who got injured in last year’s Game 7 with the same Thunder just made a very interesting ‍statement.

In a clip shared by Fullcourtpass on X, Tyrese Haliburton sat down with RayAsianBoy on Play It Back, a Fanatics Originals show where Ray plays athletes in video games from their rookie season while the conversation flows naturally.

What Tyrese Haliburton Said About His Game 7 Decision

While replaying moments from the 2025 NBA Finals, Ray asked him a direct question: if you knew you were going to tear your Achilles, would you have still played?

His answer was simple. Yes.

“I knew going into the game there was a chance,” Haliburton said. “So yeah, I wouldn’t change my mind. If I would have sat, that would have been weak.”

You have to look back at what Haliburton achieved in the playoffs if you want to understand why this matters so much. In 23 playoff games, he averaged 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. He hit four game-winners in a single postseason run, a number only LeBron James has surpassed in the play-by-play era. The Pacers would not have been in a Game 7 without him.

Since​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the 5th Game of the Finals, he had been suffering from a calf strain. He continued playing despite his injury in Game 6 and, along with his teammates, led the Indiana Pacers to a deciding Game 7.

After that, he appeared once more without any hesitation, even though he knew exactly what might happen to his body. In fact, this background is why the quote is so powerful.

He went down in the first quarter, pounding the court in obvious pain, and had to be helped off the floor without putting any weight on his leg. The Pacers lost 103-91, the Thunder won the championship, and Haliburton watched the celebration from the locker room on crutches.

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Recovery Update

The torn Achilles wiped out his entire 2025-26 season. The road back has not been straightforward either. He was shut down for about three weeks after being diagnosed with shingles during All-Star break, which set his rehab back right when things were progressing.

He has worked through it though. Haliburton recently told ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show he will be “full go” for Indiana’s summer minicamp, and has returned to 5-on-5 basketball with no issues since the shingles delay.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Pacers struggled the entire 2025-26 season without him. Since Haliburton is anticipated to be completely fit for 2026-27, Indiana genuinely has reason to hope that a long playoff run can happen once more. A player who suits up for a Game 7 knowing the risk involved tends to make his teammates believe too.