Pascal Siakam’s Postgame Interaction with Gregg Doyel Goes Viral

The Indiana Pacers dropped an opportunity to close out the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday, falling 111-94 to the New York Knicks.

Following the loss, Pacers star Pascal Siakam met with reporters and appeared to take exception to a particular question about his team’s effort.

In a now-viral moment, Siakam was pressed repeatedly by Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel on why he thought the Knicks played harder in such a critical game.

“How is that possible? Doyel asked.

That led to an exchange that was both terse and bit weird, as the three-time NBA All-Star tried to make sense of Doyel’s line of questioning.

“How is it possible to not fight hard enough in Game 5?” Doyel again asked.

“What are you talking about?” Siakam responded, growing visibly frustrated. “They played harder than us. It’s OK. We played hard, but they played harder. What’s your point? I don’t get it.”

Siakam then proceeded to tell Doyel, who was off-camera, “That’s basketball,” and later asked, “You’re good? You’re good, bro?”

While Doyle kept prodding for answers, Siakam clearly felt as if his initial response was sufficient.

Reporter Suspended Last Year for Clark Interaction

This isn’t Doyel’s first time making headlines during a press conference. Last year, Doyel was suspended two weeks by his employer for an awkward exchange with Indiana Fever standout Caitlin Clark, in which he requested she make her signature heart hand gesture toward him. He then added, “I like that you’re here. I like that you’re here.”

Doyel later apologized on social media and in a column, calling his comments “clumsy and awkward.” In addition to his suspension, he was removed from covering Fever games.

“Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned,” Doyel wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I will do better.”

Pacers Will Look to Bounce Back in Game 6

Game 5 was Siakam’s quietest performance of the series — at least on the court. He had 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting — far below his series average of 23.6 points — in addition to six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 34 minutes.

Siakam erupted for 39 points in Indiana’s Game 2 win, then added another 30 points in Game 4 as the Pacers opened a 3-1 series lead.

In 15 playoff games, he is averaging 20.4 points on 53.5% shooting from the floor to go with 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The Pacers will have another chance to close out the series and advance to the Finals for the first time since 2000 with a win Saturday at home.