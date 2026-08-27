Pacers Predicted to Take Massive Leap by ESPN Experts

The Indiana Pacers were one of the worst teams in the NBA without Tyrese Haliburton last season. They finished with the second-worst record in the league. Despite that, they dropped three spots in the lottery, forcing them to give up their pick to the Clippers.

Without Haliburton, they didn’t have the same kind of pace on the offensive side of the ball. Heading into next season, several experts believe that the Pacers will be a much better team. In fact, they are predicted to take a massive leap compared to last year.

Pacers Receive the Most Votes to Take the Biggest Leap

In a vote from ESPN NBA experts, the Pacers received the most votes to take the biggest leap next season. They are tied with the Jazz for that crown. Indiana won just 19 games a year ago. Utah won 22 of them. Indiana will be healthy, so they believe they can contend for a title.

Adding Ivica Zubac gives the Pacers the starting center that they didn’t have last season. They started five different centers last season, and only two of them remain on the roster. Other than Zubac, Jay Huff is the only other center from last year still on the roster.

Last year, the Pacers had the third-worst offense in the league. Without Haliburton, they didn’t have as much pop when it comes to creating open shots. Surprisingly, they actually played faster without Haliburton on the court last season, even though they finished seventh in the league in pace.

The experts at ESPN clearly believe that the combination of having Haliburton back and a competent center who can protect the rim and punish teams on the inside. They also have almost the same team that made the Finals back on the roster, except for Bennedict Mathurin.

Indiana Is Expecting to be a Real Contender in the Eastern Conference

With the Pacers being a healthy team, they feel that they can make another deep run in the playoffs. They only signed two free agents, and only one of them is expected to make a real impact. Kelly Oubre will be a nice piece off the bench as a versatile wing.

In order for Indiana to be better than all of the rest of the teams that made leaps in the East, Haliburton will have to make a leap himself. He has said that he feels much better from his Achilles injury than he did even three months ago. It seems that he is fully back to his old self.

Haliburton was third in the league in assists in 2024-25. The Pacers need some more of that playmaking in order to really make a deep run ahead of teams like the Knicks, Cavaliers, Pistons, and 76ers. His outside shooting is something they desperately missed, too.

Rick Carlisle has been voted as the coach most likely to win Coach of the Year, as well. The combination of his tactics and actually having a healthy team should have the Pacers as one of the top contenders to win the title.