Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Admits Foul in Iconic Shot Over Michael Jordan

While playing his entire career for the Indiana Pacers, Reggie Miller had a lot of iconic shots. Miller was regarded as one of the most clutch players in the league, especially in the playoffs. Miller always wanted the ball in the biggest moments of games.

One of Miller’s most iconic shots happened against the Bulls in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals. Miller hit a game-winning three with 0.4 seconds left in the game. He did so over Michael Jordan. Now, he admits that he fouled Jordan during the iconic shot.

Pacers’ Reggie Miller Says He Fouled Michael Jordan During Iconic Shot

While talking with Tyrese Haliburton, Miller recalled his famous shot and admitted that he fouled Jordan in order to get free.

“People always say, ‘How did you create so much space on MJ?’ I was like, it was a foul, okay? It may have been a foul. Maybe. But they don’t call it at the end of games, so remember that. A lot of times they swallow their whistle because they don’t want to be the person to dictate the outcome of a game.”

As Miller is curling around the top of the key, he two-arm shoves Jordan to get free. It’s a pretty clear foul, but Miller knew they weren’t going to call it. It was in Indiana at the end of the game, and refs tend to swallow the whistle in those moments. Miller took advantage of that fact.

Jordan almost won the game for the Bulls right after that. Jordan’s game-winning shot went in-and-out on the other end. With that win, the Pacers tied the series at two. However, they would lose Game 7 to Chicago, missing out on a chance to make the NBA Finals for the first time.

Miller would eventually lead the Pacers to the Finals in 2000, ultimately falling to the Lakers in six games. Indiana wouldn’t make it back to that stage for 25 more years when Haliburton led the team to the Finals. However, they lost in seven games after Haliburton tore his Achilles.

Tyrese Haliburton Wants to Make More Iconic Moments Than Reggie Miller Had

In 2025, Haliburton had perhaps the greatest clutch shooting postseason in NBA history. He had four game-winning shots in all four rounds of the playoffs. Miller never had something like that. However, Haliburton is looking to create more of those moments.

Haliburton missed all of last season with his torn Achilles. Now that he is fully healthy, he is hoping to take the Pacers back to the Finals. The addition of Ivica Zubac to the starting lineup should be a big upgrade from what they had a year ago.

Last season, the Pacers had the third-worst offense in the league without Haliburton. Indiana fully expects to be back in the top 10 in offense during the regular season. Keeping the core healthy at the end of the year is what could give them a chance to get back to the Finals.