Report: Pacers Take Strong Stance on LeBron James as Big Decision Nears

The Indiana Pacers have gone from one of the NBA’s feel-good stories to a legitimate championship contender in a relatively short amount of time.

(Insert the LeBron James speculation.)

Behind Tyrese Haliburton and a darn-good core, the Pacers have already climbed the Eastern Conference ladder once and are an established contender when healthy. So do they even need James

Naturally, that has sparked plenty of speculation about whether Indiana could emerge as a surprise destination for James, the NBA’s oldest player, following his decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pacers have financial flexibility. They have a rising superstar in Haliburton. Even a roster that looks ready to compete for years.

Apparently, Indiana sees it differently.

According to NBA insider Brandin Robinson, the Pacers have no plans to enter the LeBron sweepstakes despite possessing the resources to make a serious run at the four-time MVP.

Pacers Make Feelings on LeBron James Crystal Clear

Robinson reported that many around the league wondered whether Haliburton would use his appearance on James’ “Mind The Game” podcast to help recruit the future Hall of Famer to Indiana. The answer, according to a team source, was a firm no.

“Would it be great if we had LeBron? Yeah it would. But we don’t need LeBron James,” Robinson wrote. “We don’t need him with the youth we have on the roster. We are trying to make a name for ourselves.”

Robinson also reported that Haliburton would happily sit in on a meeting with James if the organization requested it, largely out of respect for a player he developed a relationship with while helping Team USA win Olympic gold in Paris back in 2024.

The important distinction? According to Robinson’s reporting, the Pacers aren’t planning to make that call in the first place.

For years, the Pacers have built through smart drafting and low-risk/high-upside trades. Haliburton, who was acquired in a trade with the Sacramento Kings, is an ascending star and one of the best playmakers in the NBA. Siakam, whom the Pacers landed from the Toronto Raptors in a midseason trade, is about as dependable a two-way big man as there is.

Indiana is Betting on Its Own Future

Passing on the opportunity to aggressively pursue James — especially when he is reportedly open to signing a minimum contract — sounds almost unthinkable. Because, frankly, it usually is.

James is still one of the league’s most impactful players, even with all the gray in his beard. Just last season, the 41-year-old star was the best player in the first round series between the Lakers and Rockets, in which James proved to be easily the most productive player.

Indiana is very confident in what it has going. As it should be.

In the 2024-25 season, the Haliburton-led Pacers stormed through the Eastern Conference and into the NBA Finals, where they met a 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder team. Indiana took the best team in basketball all season to seven hard-fought games despite it’s best player sustaining a late-series calf injury that led to an Achilles tear.

The Pacers believe they’ll get back to doing that next season with a healthy Haliburton.