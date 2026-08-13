Indiana Pacers Set to Lose 27-Year-Old Shooting Guard to EuroLeague Team

The Indiana Pacers are likely releasing one of their two-way players before the start of training camp.

According to Nova.rs, Partizan Belgrade are reportedly finalizing an agreement with Ethan Thompson. The deal can’t be signed until the Pacers waive Thompson, who is one of three players signed to a two-way contract.

Meridian Sport added that Thompson and the Pacers are expected to part ways as soon as possible. Thompson’s departure gives the Pacers an open spot to sign 2026 second-round pick Braden Smith to a contract.

Once Thompson officially signs with Partizan, he will play alongside plenty of former NBA players, such as Carlik Jones, Jabari Parker, Joffrey Lauvergne, Lamar Stevens and Luca Vildoza.

Partizan competes in multiple leagues, including the Serbian SuperLeague, the ABA League and the EuroLeague. They are 22-time Serbian champions, eight-time ABA League winners and one-time EuroLeague champions.

Ethan Thompson’s Career

After four years at Oregon State, Ethan Thompson entered the 2021 NBA draft. He went undrafted and played the first four seasons of his pro career in the G League. He has suited up with the Windy City Bulls, Mexico City Capitanes, Osceola Magic and Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Thompson also had a brief stint with Osos de Manati in Puerto Rico. He finally got an opportunity to play in the NBA last year after signing a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

In 32 games as a rookie, Thompson averaged 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He played his best game April 1 against the Chicago Bulls. He finished with 24 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes in the Pacers’ 145-126 win.

Indiana Pacers’ Summer

The Indiana Pacers have been relatively quiet this offseason since they are just awaiting for Tyrese Haliburton to be at perfectly healthy. Haliburton missed all of last season due to recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Haliburton is expected to be ready for the start of the season. He will be reuniting with stars like Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard. He will also play with Ivica Zubac for the first time.

As for moves, the Pacers hadn’t re-signed any players, as well as offered extensions to Jarace Walker, Johnny Furphy, Ben Sheppard and Obi Toppin. They did add Larry Nance Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency, as per NBA.com.

The Pacers also lost a couple of players in Micah Potter and Kam Jones. Potter was waived and claimed by the Portland Trail Blazers, while Jones was traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of their acquisition of Braden Smith’s draft rights.

It will be an interesting season for the Pacers since the Eastern Conference has changed in just one year.