Pacers Sign Key Backup Wing to Two-Year Deal

The Indiana Pacers came into free agency with a very clear goal in mind. If all else failed, they wanted to bring in a solid backup wing. After trading Bennedict Mathurin, they needed a wing whom they could count on, preferably a veteran.

Jarace Walker could also step into that spot, but he is still young. Indiana made it clear that they wanted to bring a veteran player in. However, they had limited cap space in order to do that. Now, they have found the right guy, as they have signed Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre Jr. will now play in Indiana for the next two seasons.

Pacers Sign Kelly Oubre Jr. to a Two-Year Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pacers have inked Oubre Jr. to a two-year deal worth $17 million. Now, they have the veteran wing that they desperately wanted to add. Oubre Jr. played the last three seasons with the 76ers, splitting time between starting and coming off the bench.

This past season, Oubre Jr. averaged 14.1 points, five rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He also shot 36 percent from beyond the 3-point line in mostly a starting role. With this team, he will slot right behind Aaron Nesmith at the wing spot. He will get minutes over Walker.