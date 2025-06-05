Valerie McConnell, T.J. McConnell’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Valerie McConnell is the wife of Indiana Pacers star T.J. McConnell.

Here is everything you need to know about T.J. McConnell’s wife, Valerie:

1. T.J. McConnell has known Valerie Guiliani McConnell Since Childhood

T.J. and Valerie Guiliani McConnell’s story starts in the very beginning of both of their lives. The happy couple met in Kindergarten and grew up together in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

They started dating while attending Chartiers Valley High School in Bridgeville.

2. Valerie and T.J McConnell Were Married in 2017

TJ and Valerie McConnell tied the knot on Saturday September 9, 2017 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

T.J. McConnell was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers at the time, and teammate Nik Stauskas was a member of his wedding party.

A funny story about the McConnells’ wedding — Valerie apparently facilitated a complete hairstyle change for TJ ahead of their ceremony.

T.J. McConnell used to rock a shaved haircut, but Valerie told CSN Philly back in June 2017 that a buzz wasn’t going to cut it on their big day.

“I think I said, ‘You will not walk down the aisle with a buzzcut. It’s just not happening,'” Valerie said. “I think he thought he wouldn’t look handsome with his hair and he looks so handsome with it.”

T.J. McConnell has rocked the classy crew cut ever since.

3. T.J. and Valerie McConnell Have 2 Sons Together

The McConnells welcomed their first son, Trace, on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Now 4, Trace has been seen by T.J. McConnell’s side at some of his NBA games.

Not much is known about the McConnell’s second son – Valerie and T.J. McConnell have kept most of the details including his name private for now. McConnell mentioned in a media day interview back in 2023 that baby number two was born on September 7, 2023, making him about a year and a half old.

Maybe when Trace’s younger brother gets a little older we will see the two of them hanging out at Pacers games with their dad.

4. Tyrese Haliburton Thinks Val McConnell Is T.J.’s good luck charm

Last season, T.J. McConnell’s Game 6 performance was key for the Indiana Pacers’ victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, which eliminated the Bucks and sent the Pacers into the second round.

McConnell dropped 20 points and 9 assists to lead the Pacers to a 120-96 win, and during his media availability after the game, his superstar teammate Tyrese Haliburton gave all the credit to Valerie.

“I knew he was going to respond because his wife Val is here and I always tell him he plays better when Val is at the game,” Haliburton said.

If that’s true, the Pacers should make sure Valerie has courtside seats to the 2025 NBA Finals!

5. Valerie McConnell’s Famous Follower

Valerie keeps her social media pretty low key — she only has 1,500 followers on Instagram and it is set to private.

But that hasn’t stopped her from earning a follow from a very famous friend – WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark!

Clark seems to be close with a lot of Pacers players and their families — she follows T.J. McConnell on Instagram as well.

So who knows, maybe Indiana basketball fans will be treated to an epic double date on their timeline soon, with T.J., Valerie, Caitlin, and Caitlin’s boyfriend Connor McCaffery.

But more importantly, Indy fans want to see TJ and Valerie add a second ring to their collection – an NBA championship ring in 2025!