Pacers Draft Day Trade Could Open Roster Spot for Larger Move

The Indiana Pacers originally did not have a pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The heartbreaking results on the day of the Draft Lottery meant the Pacers lost their first-round pick. They also didn’t originally have a second-round pick.

In round two, Indiana decided to trade into the draft. They traded Kam Jones and cash to the Bulls in order for the rights to Braden Smith, who was taken 38th overall. Smith is the all-time assist leader in college basketball and is a local kid, having grown up in Westfield.

The trade could be more about adding Smith to the roster, however. It could be to make a bigger move down the line.

Pacers Trade Could Lead to Bigger Addition Soon

Since Smith is a second-round pick, there is a chance that he will end up being signed to a two-way deal. If that is the case, then shipping Jones away opens up a roster spot. That roster spot could end up being used to sign another player or make a bigger trade.

Without Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers have an open spot in the rotation. Jarace Walker has taken his spot as the backup forward, but they could use another shooting guard. They just need another guy who can score the ball and create his own shot.

Indiana has been rumored to be interested in trading for Trey Murphy III, which would be a big trade to make. Adding him to the roster would give them a 3-and-D player that would shift their ceiling higher. That would end up being an expensive trade, however.

There is a chance that Smith ends up playing well enough on his deal that he earns a roster spot. It’s highly unlikely that it occurs, as he is a smaller guard who will get picked on defensively. Still, he was a really good player at Purdue. Perhaps he surprises everyone.

Indiana Should be One of the Favorites in the Eastern Conference

The Pacers should still be considered one of the favorites to win the East next season. With Tyrese Haliburton fully healthy, the offense is going to be back to being one of the best in the NBA. His ability to pass the ball and shoot from distance was lacking this past season.

Indiana is still going to be one of the best teams in the East, even without Mathurin or a top-five pick. The addition of Ivica Zubac solves their starting center problem, even though he just played five games for them. He will help them protect the rim and give them a lob threat.

The Pacers could still make another move to further solidify their standing in the East pecking order. Kevin Pritchard showed that he isn’t afraid to make big moves, so there could be a move to be made during free agency.