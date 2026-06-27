Tyrese Haliburton Gives Major Health Update For Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton has not been on an NBA court since his heartbreaking Achilles tear in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the eventual champions OKC Thunder.

It has been an up-and-down ride for Haliburton since then, seeing the Indiana Pacers finish among the worst teams in the Eastern Conference in the past season, before missing out on a lottery pick.

On a personal level, Haliburton picked up a bad case of shingles, which caused him to gain weight, lose part of his eyebrow, and get swollen eyes.

These were all happening while he was recovering from his Achilles tear.

On Sunday, he gave an encouraging update about his well-being, saying he is feeling great now and is working towards a return to the court next season.

Here Is Tyrese Haliburton’s Current Health Status

“I feel great. You see I have eyebrows now so thankful for that. I looked back at videos of me and I can see how swollen my face is and I’m just glad that’s past me now. I feel great. Body feels great. I’m able to do everything. I feel like I’m operating like I’m a healthy NBA player.” Haliburton said via Dustin Dopirak, during his Carmel basketball camp.

“The fact that I’m able to come here without having to answer questions from the organization or anybody about my health. I’m just able to jump in and do the things with the kids. That means the world to me, it’s something I don’t take for granted after the last 12 months.”

Haliburton has returned to full 5-on-5 basketball activities as he is seen to lead the Pacers once more next season.

In the interview, Haliburton also revealed that he has regained his strength and shed about 10 pounds from his battles with shingles. His right leg and Achilles tendon have also completely healed.

The last time he was on the court Haliburton was an All-NBA Third Team player, putting up 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

He then led the Pacers to massive upsets in the Eastern Conference playoffs before falling flat against the Thunder after seven games in the NBA Finals.

Without Haliburton, the Pacers went from reaching the NBA Finals the previous year to finishing the 2025-26 season with the worst record in franchise history at 19-63.

Bad luck then ensued in the draft lottery, where they fell to the No. 5 overall pick, forcing them to surrender their selection to the LA Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac-Bennedict Mathurin deal.

Tyrese Haliburton Will Play A New-Look Pacers Roster In His Return

Much has changed since the Pacers’ magical 2025 NBA playoff run.

For one, they lost Myles Turner, the team’s starting center back then, to the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency.

The Pacers also traded away key pieces from their NBA Finals run, including Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson, to acquire center Ivica Zubac and forward Kobe Brown from the Clippers.

They also added Jay Huff to the roster as their new versatile center.

However, the team remains formidable as they still have Pascal Siakam, and Andrew Nembhard to aid Haliburton when he returns to the court next season.