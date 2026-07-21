Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Crushes Rule Designed to Help Him

The Indiana Pacers will have Tyrese Haliburton back in the lineup next season. With that, he has been talking to the media more. While on the Pat McAfee Show, Haliburton had some thoughts on a rule that is designed to help him, and that is the second apron of the luxury tax.

The second apron has essentially worked as a hard cap. That, in theory, has helped the small market teams compete more because it forces a distribution of talent. Haliburton dislikes it, and he let everyone know that he hopes the league takes a look at it.

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Goes Off on Second Apron

“The second apron is something that will have to be discussed when we get to our next CBA because I think that it’s hurting good teams from continuing to be good…I hope it’s something we fix eventually. I think the idea of it was good, wanting to create parity and more teams can compete. But I think it needs to be discussed.”

Haliburton dislikes a rule that is helping the Pacers compete. The second apron is allowing small market teams to have a chance to make a deep run. That’s what happened in 2025 when the Pacers were just one quarter away from winning the championship.

Indiana is a team that is hard-capped at the first apron this year. The second apron is not likely to be something that the team ever approaches. In the recent history of the franchise, they have only been in the luxury tax a couple of times. Next season will be one of them.

Haliburton thinks that when the CBA is up, they will likely change the rule. The CBA isn’t up for another three years. That means the rest of the league will have to deal with it. It will benefit the Pacers because they are one of the few teams that have depth.

Indiana is Looking to Compete for a Championship Next Year

Next year, the Pacers believe that they will end up competing for a title. They should be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. With Haliburton back in the lineup and Ivica Zubac on the team, they should have a legitimate chance to win the East, even though it is a much better conference.

This past season, the Pacers had the third-worst offense in the league. Without Haliburton, it was tough for them to find open shots. Now that he is back, they won’t have to lean on Pascal Siakam to be the only member of the starting lineup who can constantly create his own shot.

Once the CBA is changed, Indiana’s title window might be gone. Haliburton and the rest of the team will be looking to take advantage of that window before then. Next year might be their best shot to win a title.