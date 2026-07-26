Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Shows Off Bounce in New Workout Reel

The Indiana Pacers played all of last season without superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has been recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Haliburton was also diagnosed with shingles during his recovery, but it seems like he’s close to being fully healthy.

In a post on Instagram, the Pacers shared a reel of Haliburton from a recent workout. He showed off his bounce by executing a perfect alley-oop Eastbay dunk. He threw the ball, caught it off the bounce and slammed the ball hard after putting it between his legs.

“Extra bounce from @tyresehaliburton 🔥,” the Pacers wrote.

Haliburton was never known for his athleticism and vertical, so it was quite surprising to see him pull off a fantastic dunk. He’s also coming off a torn Achilles tendon, a serious injury that typically slows down players.

Nevertheless, the dunk is a great sign for Pacers fans looking forward to next season. Haliburton is expected to be healthy and lead the franchise back to contention after making the NBA Finals in 2025.

Reactions to Tyrese Haliburton’s Dunk

The Indiana Pacers shared a couple of videos featuring Tyrese Haliburton’s dunks. It received plenty of reactions and comments, including the following:

@jadeeejones: “Going CRAZYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥”

@lethalshooter: “We happy for you bro 🔥”

@jsotos1: “This just made my whole week”

@e_perlmutter0: “He was not doing this BEFORE the injury”

@jay.huff.142: “👏👏👏”

@theseangreen: “He’s getting back!!! Take it slow and come out and work!”

@crickle531: “He’s coming for Obi’s crown. 👑”

The two Instagram posts by the Pacers have a combined likes of 255,000 and counting.

Tyrese Haliburton Shares Update on Anniversary of Achilles Injury

In a post on his YouTube channel, Tyrese Haliburton shared an update on his recovery from a torn Achilles on the anniversary of it happening in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Well this week is week 52, this is my one-year,” Haliburton said, via Blake Silverman of Sports Illustrated. “Man, I feel so good. I’m playing five-on-five, doing our workouts every day. I can pretty much say I’m back at this point. “I feel like I’m in shape, but there’s a difference between being in shape and being in Tyrese Haliburton shape. I feel like they’re two different things. I like to play fast so I have to get back to there, which will take some time.”

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Haliburton still has plenty of time to be in the shape he wants before the start of the season. There are nearly three months left in the offseason, so the Pacers superstar can get in even better shape.

The Pacers have made some changes to their roster since Haliburton last played. They acquired Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline. They also signed Larry Nance Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency.