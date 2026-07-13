LeBron James Free Agency: Tyrese Haliburton Set To Host 41-Year-Old Legend’s Potential Announcement

LeBron James will be making his first public appearance since becoming a free agent last month. James is set to be at Fanatics Fest in New York City on July 16th and 17th, where he will record a special edition of his Mind the Game podcast.

However, unlike a normal episode with LeBron and former NBA head coach and two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, the episodes will see Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton co-host alongside the 41-year-old legend.

Considering the magnitude of the event and his special guest, the two days in Fanatics Fest could be the venue of James’ free agency announcement, where he could potentially reveal which team he will play for next season.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Appearance on LeBron James’ Podcast Raises Speculations

Haliburton is also a curious choice to be a special guest host in front of possibly hundreds of fans still waiting for James’ free agency decision.

Haliburton once stepped in as a guest co-host for James on the Mind the Game podcast earlier this year. The two discussed the Indiana Pacers’ 2025 playoff run, Haliburton’s Achilles injury, lazy media narratives, and their time as teammates during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Curiously, the Pacers have not been linked to any James rumors until now. LeBron’s agent Rich Paul and numerous insiders have also not named Indiana as a possible destination for the 41-year-old four-time NBA champion for next season.

With Haliburton’s gig, speculations about LeBron’s potentially stunning move to the Pacers could gain steam.

Nevertheless, insiders still list the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers as the likely destinations for James next season.

Paul informed the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30 that LeBron would not re-sign with the team and would play elsewhere, officially ending his eight-season tenure with the franchise.

Since then, LeBron has become the biggest talking point in free agency this offseason.

LeBron James Heaps Praise For Tyrese Haliburton

LeBron James has put Tyrese Haliburton in high regard multiple times in his podcast. In one of his episodes last February, James praised Haliburton for being a student of the game amid the Pacers star’s torn Achilles recovery and rehabilitation.

“He’s a student of the game. I think a lot of our viewers that watch ‘Mind the Game’ — and even people that maybe don’t watch it — got an opportunity to know not only why but how special he is and what he does on the floor and how it translates,” said James, who once played alongside Haliburton during the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA.

“His love for the game, you can hear it in his voice. You can hear it in his message. He’s a great kid. It was my first time spending an extended period of time with him during the Olympic trip, and he was definitely one of my favorite teammates coming out of that whole experience. Just an unbelievable kid, man. I love everything that’s coming his way. He’s special.”

Haliburton will be back on an NBA court next season with the Pacers.

Meanwhile, James will play for a new squad for the first time in eight years.

Their paths will again cross. Them being teammates once more, in potentially James’ final season in the NBA, remains to be seen.