Tyrese Haliburton Injury News Eases Pacers’ Worries Ahead of Game 3 vs. Thunder

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton confirmed on Tuesday that he was dealing with a leg injury, but it won’t impact his availability for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which takes place on Wednesday night.

“Tyrese Haliburton on his postgame limp after Game 2: ‘I’m fine,'” ESPN.com’s Jamal Collier posted on social media Tuesday afternoon. “He called it a lower leg thing, but said he’s playing in Game 3. He practiced today and Rick Carlisle said he wasn’t limited at all.”

Collier reported on Sunday night following the Pacers loss to the Thunder that Haliburton was “walking with a noticeable limp on his way out of his postgame press conference.”

Haliburton capped off Indiana’s stunning fourth quarter comeback in Game 1, hitting the game-winning jump shot in the 111-110 victory. Oklahoma City bounced back at home on Sunday, routing the Pacers, 123-107.

Haliburton Looking to Shake off Slow Start to Finals

Indiana’s two-time All-Star has followed his strong regular season and first three rounds of the playoffs with a pair of subpar performances in the NBA Finals.

Though he hit the game-winner with 0.3 seconds remaining in the series-opener, Haliburton finished Thursday’s win with just 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-7 from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old did add 10 rebounds and six assists, however, with three turnovers as well.

Haliburton was slightly more efficient in Game 2, finishing with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting (3-for-8 on three-pointers) to go with six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals, but a season-high five turnovers as well.

Haliburton: ‘I Just Got to Figure Out How to be Better Earlier in Games’

The Iowa State product has opened both NBA Finals contests with rough first halves offensively.

Haliburton was limited to three points and three assists on 1-for-5 shooting in the first half of Game 1, when his team fell behind 59-41.

His woes in Game 2 extended through the first three quarters, where he scored only seven points on 2-for-7 from the field, before scoring 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Haliburton said that his production (or lack thereof) has been a combination of the Thunder’s defense and his own performance.

“This is who they are defensively,” Haliburton said after Game 2, according to a report by Collier. “They got a lot of different guys who can guard the ball, fly around. … I just got to figure out how to be better earlier in games. Kudos to them, they’re a great defensive team. But (I will) watch the film, see where I can get better.”