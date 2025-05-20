Pacers All-Star Invites Heckled Fan to Game 4 After Viral Incident in NYC

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton invited a harassed fan to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, following a viral video showing the fan being heckled in New York City for wearing a Haliburton jersey.

The fan, Hans Perez, a New York City firefighter and lifelong Pacers supporter, was followed and pelted with garbage bags after the Knicks’ Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics. The video circulated widely on social media over the weekend, sparking criticism of the incident and support for Perez.

On Monday, during The Pat McAfee Show, Haliburton surprised Perez with a live video call and a personal invitation to attend Game 4 in Indianapolis, saying the team was eager to meet him.

“All the team’s excited to meet you. It’s all we’ve been talking about,” Haliburton said.

Perez, who appeared emotional during the exchange, showed off a Pacers tattoo on his wrist. He accepted the invitation, saying he would request time off from work.

What ESPN Reported About the Incident

The story was reported by ESPN, which confirmed the Pacers’ involvement in making arrangements for Perez. They highlighted the moment as a gesture of support from Haliburton and the team. According to the report, Perez had been walking peacefully through the streets in his jersey when he became the target of a raucous Knicks celebration.

The video went viral on multiple platforms and drew outrage from NBA fans who called the behavior classless. In the clip, Perez doesn’t retaliate or engage; instead, he continues to walk as a growing group of fans follows him.

A Player Stepping Up Beyond the Court

Indiana fans and NBA analysts, are praising Haliburton’s response as a standout example of athlete leadership.

While many players remain detached from fan interactions, Haliburton has built a reputation for being accessible and accountable. The 25-year-old has emerged as the face of the Pacers and one of the league’s top young guards. Haliburton is averaging 21.5 points and 8.3 assists per game this postseason.

This latest moment helps solidify his role as a team leader and as a marketable. Also, as a league-wide figure when the NBA is increasingly seeking stars with broader appeal.

Trash Talk Backfires for Knicks Fans

What began as an aggressive show of fan pride for the Knicks may have inadvertently given Indiana added motivation heading into the series.

The Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014. The timing of this incident has only strengthened the team’s internal cohesion. With Game 1 tipping off Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, Indiana enters the series with momentum and an emerging underdog storyline.

It’s also a subtle reminder of the contrast between the two franchises. Where New York has leaned into its brash, bombastic fan energy, Indiana’s identity under Haliburton has been built on unity and purpose.

A Moment That Could Matter

While Haliburton’s gesture won’t impact the box score, it may affect where it counts: inside the locker room and among fans. In an era where authenticity is currency, the Pacers gained a cultural edge.

Indiana hosts Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, May 28.