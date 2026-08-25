Tyrese Haliburton Opens Up On Injury Recovery Ahead Of Indiana Pacers Return

Tyrese Haliburton spent the last year recovering from a debilitating Achilles tendon injury, which he picked up during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the eventual 2025 NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Haliburton felt that there was a huge difference between his feeling during the ninth month of his recovery and his physical condition when he marked one year in his rehabilitation.

Now, Haliburton knew he was fully healthy to return to competitive basketball.

“With the Achilles, the recovery, there’s a big difference from, like, nine to 12, 12 to 15. That’s what I’ve heard from everybody. And even I, at nine months, I felt like, hey, I could probably play. And even where I feel now is completely different than I did nine months ago,” Haliburton said.

The Pacers superstar also gave his thoughts on the recovery of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, who is nursing the same injury as Haliburton. Notably, Jones had his surgery with the same doctor who surgically repaired Haliburton’s Achilles last year.

“So him, he doesn’t necessarily have the benefit of that. He’s at nine months now,” Haliburton said. “But I’m very curious to see how he feels in three months. Obviously there’s less movement in his position than what I do. But I’m excited to see. I know he’s going to be great. I know he’s going to do awesome.”

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Tyrese Haliburton Puts His Injury Behind

Haliburton is 14 months removed from the 2025 NBA Finals Game 7. Currently, the Pacers star is expected to be healthy for the 2026-2027 NBA season, as he is now at 100% and is already training for high-level basketball.

Before the injury, Haliburton was on a breakthrough run with the Pacers in the playoffs, where he led Indiana in toppling the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks, Donovan Mitchell-led Cleveland Cavaliers, and 2026 NBA champions New York Knicks.

They then pushed the Thunder to Game 7 in the NBA Finals, before losing after Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon.

Without Haliburton, the Pacers had a gap year, winning only 19 games.

Tyrese Haliburton Feels Great Ahead Of Indiana Pacers Return

Tyrese Haliburton is feeling great right now and he cannot wait to finally return in an NBA court.

“My body feels great,” Haliburton said via Indy Star. “I feel great moving. I feel great playing. My body just feels great in all honesty. I’ve never felt this strong.”

Haliburton, however, insisted that he is still working on getting his groove back, the one that steered the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2025.

“I still gotta get in a little bit of shape but I feel great. It’s exciting and it’s only what, the end of June here. I still have three more months. I feel like I’m in good shape, NBA shape, but there’s a difference between NBA shape and Tyrese Haliburton shape. I’ll get there,” Haliburton said.

“I feel like I’m operating like I’m a healthy NBA player for the first time in a long time, which is exciting. The fact that I’m able to come here without having to answer questions from anybody in our organization about my health, that I’m just able to jump in and do some things with the kids, that means the world to me. It’s something I don’t take for granted after the last 12 months.”

Haliburton’s return is expected to be one of the most awaited moments in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.