Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Jersey News

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is ready to write the next chapter of franchise history in a familiar look.

After the Pacers unveiled new gold pinstripe uniforms on July 30, Haliburton reposted the team’s announcement and offered a brief message to the former Indiana players who helped make the design famous.

“S/o the OGs, let’s rock,” Haliburton wrote on X.

The Pacers introduced the uniforms with a video blending footage of prominent players from the franchise’s past with members of the current team. Indiana captioned the presentation, “Where past meets present,” before declaring the team was ready to write its next chapter in gold pinstripes.

Haliburton’s response consisted of only a few words, but it fit the larger theme of the unveiling. Indiana is not simply reviving a popular design. The organization is linking a team preparing to bring back its franchise player with one of the most successful eras in Pacers history.

Pacers’ Pinstripes Carry NBA Finals History

Indiana first introduced its blue, white and gold pinstripe uniform collection before the 1997-98 season.

The Pacers continued wearing the design through the 2004-05 campaign, according to the franchise’s official uniform history. Most notably, it was the look Indiana wore during the 2000 NBA Finals, the Pacers’ only Finals appearance before their return to the championship round in 2025.

That connection gives the uniforms more significance than a standard throwback release.

The original pinstripe era featured some of the most recognizable teams in franchise history. Bringing the design back allows the current group to honor those teams without presenting the uniforms strictly as a nostalgia project.

The Pacers’ reveal emphasized that distinction by combining archival footage with images of the current roster. Haliburton’s reference to the “OGs” reinforced the same message: The former players established what the pinstripes represented, while the present team now has an opportunity to build its own association with them.

Tyrese Haliburton Preparing for His Pacers Return

The uniform change also arrives before an important season for Haliburton and the organization.

Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 campaign after undergoing surgery for the torn right Achilles tendon he suffered during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana finished the season with 19 victories while playing without its two-time All-Star point guard.

His rehabilitation later encountered another complication when he battled shingles, although Haliburton said in April that his Achilles had healed and he had been cleared for basketball activities. He expressed optimism again at his June youth camp, saying his body felt healthy and that he was able to do everything on the court.

That makes Haliburton central to the “next chapter” referenced in the Pacers’ unveiling.

Indiana reached Game 7 of the NBA Finals with Haliburton directing its offense, then endured a lost season without him. His expected return gives the Pacers a chance to find out how much of their previous contender status they can recapture.

They will attempt to do it while wearing a design already associated with the franchise’s biggest stages.

Haliburton appears ready to accept both the expectations and the history that come with it.