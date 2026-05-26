Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Posts Milestone Moment in Return From Injury

The Indiana Pacers were one of the worst teams in the NBA this season without Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, preventing any hope that he would return this year. Indiana ruled him out for the year immediately.

Without Haliburton, Indiana was not able to win the title. They also weren’t able to make the playoffs this season. In fact, they had the third-worst offense in the league without him this year. The pace and shot-making that he provided for the team were sorely missed.

Haliburton has been posting updates on social media about his journey to return to the court. He recently posted another milestone moment in his recovery.

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Posts Video of Himself Cutting Hard in New Video

On social media, Haliburton posted a video of himself 48 weeks after the injury occurred. In this video, it shows him cutting hard off that injured leg, which is a milestone in his recovery.

This video should get Pacers fans happy for next season. When he was healthy, he was one of the 10 best players in the league. His ability to pass without turning the ball over is something that no one else in the league can do. His 3-point shooting is something the team desperately missed, as well.

The update that Haliburton is sharing shows that he is about 95 percent back to his old self. He still has some steps to clear, and playing an actual NBA game is much different than the work he is doing. Still, the front office, his teammates, and fans should be encouraged by his progress.

Haliburton is also still working to shake off the effects of shingles. His bout with that painful disease forced him to shut down his workouts. It also put him on a medication that forced him to gain some weight, so he is working himself back into shape.

Indiana Needs Prime Tyrese Haliburton Back

If the Pacers are going to contend for a championship next season, they need Haliburton to return to his full prime. He will have a new teammate to gain some chemistry with during the offseason. Ivica Zubac is the new starting center for the team, and they gave up a lot to get him.

Indiana doesn’t get the fifth pick in the draft because of the Zubac trade, so fans will be very critical of the team next year. Haliburton should work well with Zubac as a pick-and-roll partner. That was the reason why Kevin Pritchard made the decision to trade for him.

If Haliburton can return to the player he was last season, Indiana has a real chance to win the Eastern Conference. If he still has rust after a year off, the trade for Zubac might be a wasted opportunity with other players facing an age-related decline.